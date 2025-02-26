"MOST SUCCESSFUL SOLOIST"—Fans proud as Korean Embassy honors BTS' Jimin's historic double gold certification in Spain

The Korean Embassy in Spain celebrated BTS' Park Jimin on February 25, 2025, for his latest achievement in the Spanish music industry. On February 12, the Spanish Music Association (PROMUSICAE), an IFPI-affiliated organization, awarded the BTS member's track Who a gold certification (Oro Certification).

The embassy acknowledged the same on X, highlighting his milestone as the first K-pop soloist to earn two gold certifications in Spain. The embassy praised the singer and mentioned in the post:

“BTS Jimin💜 created another new history! On Feb 12, Jimin received gold certification in Spain for 'Who', becoming the first K-pop artist with two solo gold certifications in Spain. Jimin's unstoppable streak continues! 🫶”

Fans reacted on X, celebrating the BTS member's growing influence in international markets. Many highlighted how his music continues to break barriers, with one fan writing:

"MOST SUCCESFULL SOLOIST JIMIN THANK YOU PJMs BEST FANDOM WITH JIMIN UNTILL THE END"

"The Korean Embassy in Spain congratulates Jimin for becoming the first K-pop artist with two solo gold certifications in Spain 🥹❤️ so proud of him always," said one more fan.

"We thank you so much for your kind words and celebrations! Our Spanish sisters are warriors, thank you for your dedication and effort! Let's continue supporting our Jimin as a team!" posted one netizen.

"All of us who love Spain and have lived there feel so proud of this, and always looking forward to the day when Jimin can touch its soil and know how loved it is," wrote an X user.

"Jimin is an incredibly complete, talented and beautiful artist in every aspect. In Spain we are eagerly awaiting his performances, Jungkookie's and all of the 7 BTS together," read a comment on X.

Messages of support flooded social media, with fans praising his achievements and recognizing his record-breaking journey.

"Congratulations! We feel enormous pride in the wonderful artist and incredible human being that he is and everything he has achieved with his songs and his own music - and we will continue to support him as he continues to write glorious pages in the history of Korean music," celebrated this ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"Jimin is an artist and a person whose values and talent make us proud to be his fans and he is also a wonderful representative of his country for the positivity that his work and personality reflect. We are proud to support him," wrote an X user.

"Notice most of Jimin’s praises come from national and international sources but not his own company? Even the embassy of different countries are praising Jimin but not Bighit nor Hybe. Sad but truth," read one comment on X.

"Congratulations to my prince, the acclaimed king of K-pop, the only organic artist in the history of music, breaking records and more records, without collaboration, without playlists, without radio, without collaboration and without promotion, and being in the army, I love you so much," added this fan.

Jimin makes history as first K-pop soloist with two gold certifications in Spain

The Spanish Music Association awards gold certification when a song reaches 30,000 unit sales or an equivalent number of streams. Jimin first earned this recognition in July 2024 for Like Crazy. With Who now achieving the same milestone, he has become the first and only K-pop soloist to receive 2 gold certifications for separate solo tracks.

He released Who on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from his second studio album MUSE under Big Hit Music. The track quickly gained international traction, topping streaming charts and debuting at No. 1 on Spotify’s daily global rankings.

Within 20 days, Who surpassed 200 million streams, becoming the fastest K-pop solo song to achieve the feat. In the UK, it entered the Singles Chart at No. 4 on July 26, marking the artist’s highest-charting solo track in the region.

The song re-entered the UK’s top 5 in January 2025. In the U.S., Who secured 14th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 3, 2024. It also topped the Digital Song Sales chart as the best-selling track of its release week. Moreover, it became the BTS member's sixth No. 1 song on the Digital Song Sales chart, making him the K-pop soloist with the most top entries.

In its opening week, Who recorded 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales globally, earning the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200. It also led the Global Excl. U.S. chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the U.S., maintaining its top position for a second consecutive week.

Beyond chart success, Who brought Jimin multiple accolades. He won three Melon Weekly Popularity awards for the weeks of July 29, August 5, and August 19, 2024, along with an M Countdown music show win on August 8.

The song also made an impact in sports culture, playing at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese on February 9, 2025.

At the grand final of the 2025 Dabeme Music Awards, Who secured both Song of the Year and K-pop Video of the Year on YouTube. Additionally, this track bagged 3 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards for K-pop Song of the Year, K-pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics.

He also received a nomination alongside Jungkook for Favorite On-Screen Duo for Are You Sure?! The awards ceremony is set for March 17, 2025.

He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service along with BTS members Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook. They are set to be discharged in June 2025.

