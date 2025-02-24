"Can't wait to watch j-hope!!!"— Fans react to BTS member's upcoming appearance on JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'

On February 23, 2025, a preview for JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator revealed that BTS's j-hope and Heo Sung-tae would be the guests on the upcoming episode of the show, which is set to be broadcast on March 2.

In the preview, j-hope shared that he had returned after his military service and added that he was an assistant in the military. He also reminisced about his time in the military, saying that the rice was incredibly delicious, and they even had a dish similar to mala tteokbokki.

In this cooking variety program, renowned chefs compete in a thrilling 15-minute cook-off challenge to create mouth-watering dishes using only the ingredients found in a mystery refrigerator belonging to the show's guests.

ARMYs were thrilled about j-hope's forthcoming appearance and took to the internet to share their excitement for his role on the variety show.

"Teaser for Please Take Care of My Refrigerator for next week. Can't wait to watch J-Hope!!!!!!!!!!!!," remarked a fan on X.

Thrilled and excited posts continued on X, where netizens could hardly contain their enthusiasm for j-hope's much-anticipated appearance on the variety show and their appreciation for the program.

"this show is so fun! super excited for this," reacted a fan.

"I can’t wait! I love this show. Our Hobi will be so cute," commented another fan.

"Look at our beloved hobi , his smile. can't wait !! excited !!" exclaimed another fan on X.

Fans also expressed their excitement at the prospect of j-hope meeting Yoon Nam-no, popularly known as Cooking Maniac on the show, as the BTS member is a fan of his previous program Culinary Class Wars.

"Damnn, this brings back when culinary class went viral and hobi was watching him from barracks," wrote a fan.

"Not sure if he has met Maniac nim before, but this would be great!" reacted another fan.

"this is so funny because hobi posted this chef on his ig stories when he was watching culinarycclass wars," said another fan on X.

Amidst all this, a fan took a moment to recognize that the show is the same one where fellow BTS members Jin and Jimin went in 2017.

"I remember when Jin and Jimin were on this show," added another fan.

More about BTS j-hope's upcoming activities

The BTS rapper is set to embark on his highly anticipated Hope On the Stage world tour. The concert tour will commence with a three-night performance at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and 2.

The tour will then travel across the globe, with stops in the US, including Brooklyn, Chicago, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Following this, the Asian leg of the tour will feature multiple-night performances in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China, and Taiwan.

In January 2025, he also teased his upcoming solo release with a YouTube video titled Beginning of a New Dream. The laid-back hip-hop visual follows the idol as he travels to Los Angeles, working on music with his producers.

On Instagram, he captioned, 'New music on the way. 2025.03', hinting at a release in March, just a year after the album Hope on the Streets Vol 1 EP, which featured collaborations with fellow bandmate Jungkook, Huh Yunjin, Nile Rodgers, and more.

The Daydream singer is scheduled to headline the Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin in July 2025.

