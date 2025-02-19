"Getting group AND solo projects" — j-hope headlining Lollapalooza Berlin sparks excitement over future solo projects post the BTS' OT7 reunion

On February 19, 2025, fans of BTS' j-hope were met with exciting news as Lollapalooza Berlin revealed its 10th-anniversary lineup, confirming that the idol would be headlining the festival. This also fueled speculation about his future solo projects alongside BTS' reunion. The festival is set to take place on July 12 and 13, 2025, and will feature an impressive lineup of global artists.

With Jin and j-hope being the only members who have completed their military service, fans believe that solo projects will continue even after BTS' full-group reunion in mid-2025. Since the remaining members—RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—will be discharged in June 2025, many expect individual gigs, collaborations, and potential album releases before BTS fully resume group activities.

Some fans also hoped for solo tours from other members, pointing out that Suga was the first to embark on a solo world tour (D-DAY) under his Agust D moniker before his enlistment. An X user, @littlekiwi_43 wrote,

"We are definitely getting group AND solo projects. I won so bad."

Many expressed their wish to see solo stages of the members as they prepare for their group comeback.

"hobi headlining lollapalooza in july means theyre definitely still gonna be doing individual gigs after ot7 reunion oh this opens so many doors im SAT," commented a fan.

"Of course! They’ve been hinting they will do both group and solo activities. They are definitely writing their own next chapter," wrote another fan.

"There’s so much that could happen, I’m so excited. After the ot7 album I hope they do subunit albums like rapline album, vocal line etc," said a user.

"yes indeed..I think there will be overlapping group and solo projects...the sky is their limit," said another user.

Others speculated that BTS’ highly anticipated comeback album might not be immediate, with some members possibly needing some time to rest before the group returns together.

"I mean, it's obvious. They can't just present something freshly out of ms. They need to be with their families and cool off and then start their projects," commented a netizen.

"Not that this isnt true, but we cant expect them to be up and ready by july to only do ot7 things. Itll be just a month since theyre out," wrote another netizen.

More about BTS' solo activities, j-hope’s upcoming tour, and his Lollapalooza history

On February 18, during his birthday Weverse live, j-hope teased multiple upcoming projects, further fueling anticipation. Soon after, he announced his new collaboration with Don Toliver, titled LV Bag, which is set to release on February 21.

BTS' j-hope’s return to Lollapalooza is historic, as he previously made waves in 2022, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival at Lollapalooza Chicago. j-hope's performance, known as Hobipalooza among fans, featured tracks from his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and solidified his presence as a solo performer on the global stage.

Meanwhile, j-hope is also gearing up for his first solo tour, HOPE ON THE STREET, which kicks off in Seoul from February 28 to March 2 before expanding to Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and several locations across Asia. With new music reportedly on the way, fans are eagerly awaiting what else he has in store.

As BTS prepares for its official comeback, which is rumored to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its HYYH trilogy, fans are expecting a mix of solo and group projects throughout 2025 and beyond.

While no official details on a world tour or album release have been confirmed by HYBE, speculation is running high that BTS will strategically blend their ventures with collective activities.

