BTS’ j-hope and IVE confirmed to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025: How to get tickets, dates & all you need to know

On February 19, 2025, Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 confirmed that BTS' j-hope and the South Korean girl group IVE will be among the headlining performers. The festival is scheduled to take place on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It will be j-hope's first major festival appearance since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024. Notably, j-hope made history in 2022 as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival at Lollapalooza Chicago.

Meanwhile, IVE's appearance at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 will mark the K-pop girl group's debut at a European music festival. Their inclusion in the lineup signifies the growing global influence of K-pop in the international music scene.

Ad

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 tickets, dates & all you need to know

Ad

The Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 lineup boasts a mix of international artists across various genres. Pop megastar Justin Timberlake is set to make a stop in Berlin as part of his world tour.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will bring her introspective lyrics and melodic tunes to the stage, while jazz-pop and R&B vocalist Raye, fresh off her Grammy appearance in February 2025, is expected to perform her latest hits.

Balladeer Benson Boone, who achieved global success in 2024 with his single Beautiful Things, will also grace the festival. For electronic music enthusiasts, the lineup includes Armin van Buuren, dubbed the King of Trance, and the Berlin-based hardcore gabber duo Brutalismus 3000.

Ad

Tickets for Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 are currently available for purchase through the festival's official website. The festival offers various ticket categories to accommodate different age groups and preferences:

Adult Tickets : Starts from 169 € or $176.49 for attendees aged 16 and above. VIP tickets are upto 399 € or $416.65 (600K won).

: Starts from 169 € or $176.49 for attendees aged 16 and above. VIP tickets are upto 399 € or $416.65 (600K won). Teen Tickets : 99 € or $103.38 for individuals aged 12 to 15.

: 99 € or $103.38 for individuals aged 12 to 15. Kids Tickets: No charge for children aged 0 to 11.

Moreover, Comfort or VIP tickets will be available for sale at a later date.

Ad

To stay informed about the release of these premium tickets and other festival updates, attendees are encouraged to subscribe to the Lollapalooza Berlin website or download the official festival app.

Ad

Lollapalooza Berlin offers tickets specifically for wheelchair users and individuals with disabilities, which include access for an accompanying person if required.

These tickets can be obtained through Ticketmaster Customer Service, available daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at +49 (0)30 – 40818824. For specific accommodations or inquiries, attendees can reach out to the festival team at [email protected].

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback