"There's gonna be dinosaurs" — Stray Kids share spoilers for their upcoming Lollapalooza headline act stage, summer playlist, & more

Stray Kids have a jam-packed schedule for 2024 as they attended the MET Gala, released an all-English song in collaboration with Charlie Puth, and performed live at the Kelly Clarkson show. Additionally, the group is set to headline two big music festivals this year: I-Days Milano and Lollapalooza Chicago.

As they prepare for the interview with Consequence, they merrily reminisce about the highlights of their maiden trip to Anna Wintour's costume exhibition (MET) as the first K-pop group to perform in its entirety. During the interview, the group leader, Bang Chan, shared a hint about their Lollapalooza stage and mentioned that fans would have a lot to look forward to.

"Rockets gonna come out. There's gonna be dinosaurs. There's gonna be sharks that come out as well."

Stray Kids talk about working with Charlie Puth, their summer memories, and more

With their leisure time at their disposal, the members are preparing to be the headliners of Lollapalooza in Chicago. The band has been tight-lipped about headlining the festival before officially talking about it with Consequence. The band shared their playlist of summer tunes, reminisced about past summers, and kept teasing all the new music they had planned for 2024.

The popular K-pop group has been dropping hints for the past few weeks for their upcoming schedule. During their interview with Consequence, Bang Chan cryptically mentioned recording more songs alongside Lose My Breath, which they recorded at the Republic Records studio in New York. The Stray Kids leader opened up about enjoying music creation with Charlie Puth and trying different things.

"Funny, 'cause, we didn't just work on one song. The fact that we could make and try different things in one session, that itself is really fun. He is so musically talented, and everything went very very smoothly," said Bang Chan.

Previously, on May 6, the group's MET Gala collaborator Tommy Hilfiger's founder announced that Stray Kids will head out for a new 40-cities tour. Later, the boys were seen having a scrumptious lunch with the celebrity chef Esther Choi in New York. Followed by their May 15 Live performance at the Good Morning America (GMA).

Meanwhile, when being probed by the interviewer about their favorite summer memories, Felix mentioned missing the sun and the beaches while growing up in Australia and named Bondi and Coogee as his favorite beaches. Bang Chan, on the other hand, mentioned his love for Manly and Bronte beaches.

Hyunjin shared he enjoyed his summer in Dallas, where he would play, paint, and swim all day. He mentioned that the group was there for their tour, which got cut short due to COVID-19, and they all were left with a lot of free time. Changbin brought up his favorite time with the group at the beach, but he hilariously recalled that it was not a summer memory but winter, which made everyone laugh.

Consequence underscored that Changbin's birthday falls on August 11, right after Lollapalooza's four-day festival, which runs from August 1 to 4 in Chicago's Grant Park. The interviewer suggested he could make new summer memories with his fans as a pre-birthday celebration.

Each Stray Kids member then shared their summer songs, which include Side Effects, Time Out, Can't Stop, Blueprint, 타(TA), Surfin', Red Light, and S-Class. While naming their most preferred summer playlist songs, Bang Chan hinted at an upcoming album and said,

"We have a lot of stuff coming out. Lot of events, festivals, Lollapalooza, tour, maybe new album. You never know."

The interview concluded with Felix sharing the backstory of his iconic catchphrase, "that's not very nice." He shared that he would use the phrase to mess around with his friends in Australia. Felix went on to say that Hyunjin happened to pick it up from him, and then it became an inside joke among all the Stray Kids members.

Stray Kids will perform at the I-DAYS Milano at 6 pm, July 12, 2024, as a headliner at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura in Milan, Italy. After that, the popular K-pop group will perform as one of the headliners at the Lollapalooza Chicago festival on August 2.