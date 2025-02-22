“Organic successes”—Fans react as BTS’ Jimin becomes the first K-Soloist to have multiple albums spend 30 weeks on Billboard's World Albums Charts

BTS’ Jimin has become the first Korean soloist to have multiple albums spend over 30 weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart. As of February 21, 2025, his latest album MUSE entered its 31st week on the chart, marking yet another feat in his solo career.

This achievement follows closely after MUSE also spent 30 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Both FACE and MUSE have broken records and maintained strong chart presence despite being released more than a year apart.

Fans online praised the K-pop artist for his consistent success and his ability to dominate major music charts. One user wrote on X:

King of k-pop park Jimin, oganic successes.

Netizens continued to support the K-pop artist, stating that they will "cheer" him up for his upcoming work.

“You have achieved so much, & this is only the beginning. The world recognizes your brilliance, & I am so proud to witness your journey. No matter what, I will always support you, celebrate you, & cheer you on. Keep shining, the world is a better place with you in it,” a fan wrote.

“Jimin is rewriting history - one record at a time,” A fan remarked.

“CRAZY!! He's literally the most powerful, successful soloist,” a fan exclaimed.

Others called him a "history-maker" and appreciated his musical journey:

“BILLBOARD RECORD BREAKER JM,” another fan curated a hashtag.

“This man doesn't know how to lose and I I'm loving it,” a fan commented.

Jimin's multiple records on Billboard charts

On February 19, 2025, BTS’ Jimin once again secured various spots in multiple categories of Billboard charts. His current achievements include:

Billboard Hot 100 – 29 weeks

Billboard Artist 100 – 37 weeks

Billboard 200 – 30 weeks

Billboard Global Streaming Songs – 30 weeks

His album MUSE reached #132 on Billboard 200, extending its record as the longest-running album by a K-pop soloist in history. This milestone also placed him alongside BTS as the only K-pop acts ever to have an album chart for 30 weeks on the above-mentioned chart.

Moreover, Who, the title track of MUSE, became the sixth longest-charting song by an Asian soloist on Billboard’s Global 200 after maintaining its position for 30 weeks. Jimin sustained his presence on Billboard’s Artist 100 as he continued to spend 37 weeks on the chart at #83, the longest for any Korean soloist.

With this, MUSE joined the ranks of some of the longest-charting K-pop albums on Billboard 200:

BE – 37 weeks

Map of the Soul: Persona – 35 weeks

MUSE – 30 weeks

Released in July 2024, MUSE followed the BTS member's first solo album FACE, which debuted in March 2023. Both albums have seen tremendous success, earning him recognition across the community.

