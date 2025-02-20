“A real legend”— Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jimin becomes the longest-charting K-pop soloist on multiple Billboard charts

Jimin of BTS has set a new record as the longest-charting Korean soloist across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard 100, Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, and Global Streaming Songs.

Ad

On February 19, his album MUSE celebrated a milestone by remaining on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 30 weeks, making it the longest-charting album by a Korean soloist.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This achievement has solidified his presence on several Billboard charts. Fans are marking the moment with the hashtag "HISTORY MAKER JIMIN," with many praising him as a "real legend" for his enduring success on Billboard.

"JIMIN IS THE BEST," a fan exclaimed.

"Achieving this while serving in the military and no radio play." a fan stated.

"He deserves everything because he worked hard to get to where he is at now," a fan remarked.

Ad

Some other fans commented on how the star has been making history.

"JM the king you are," a fan coined.

"Breaking records and making history you go JM congratulations so proud of your accomplishments," a fan commented.

"So incredibly proud!!" a fan exclaimed.

Jimin's run on Billboard charts with second solo album MUSE continues

On February 19, Billboard revealed that BTS' Jimin’s album MUSE continued its impressive run by holding the No. 132 spot on the Billboard 200, marking its 30th consecutive week on the chart.

Ad

In addition to this, his track Who also joined an elite group of songs by K-pop and Asian artists on the Billboard Hot 100, now having spent 29 weeks on the chart, rubbing shoulders with hits like BTS’ Dynamite (32 weeks) and PSY’s Gangnam Style (31 weeks).

The BTS star also extended his record as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard’s Artist 100, where he currently ranks at no. 83 in his 37th week on the chart.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His title track has maintained a strong presence, holding steady at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 29th week. It has also soared to No. 26 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts in its 30th week. On the Streaming Songs chart, Who has climbed to No. 28 in its 30th week.

His achievements across multiple Billboard charts are as follows:

Billboard Hot 100: Who at 29 weeks

Artist 100: 37 weeks

Billboard 200: MUSE at 30 weeks

Global Streaming Songs: 30 weeks

Ad

With these consistent performances, Jimin has made history as the first and only Asian artist to achieve such record-breaking longevity, both as a soloist and as a member of BTS.

Fans continue to celebrate his success and are eagerly anticipating what comes next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback