"OMG WE ARE SO CLOSE"– Fans rejoice as BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga reach 80% completion of their military service

On February 21, 2025, BTS fans, widely known as ARMY, flooded social media with excitement as it was revealed that five out of seven members have now completed 80% of their military service. The Goondori military tracking app provided the latest update, confirming that RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA are now in the final stages of enlistment, with just a few months left before their official discharge.

As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 35 must complete mandatory military service, which usually lasts 18 to 21 months, depending on the role assigned to them. Soldiers then undergo six weeks of basic training before continuing their service in the given unit.

During this period, they receive a monthly salary but they are required to put their careers or education on hold until they are officially discharged.

Five out of seven members of BTS, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA are almost in the final phase of their military service, with their discharge scheduled for June 2025. Notably, their return coincides with the group's 12th debut anniversary on June 13, 2025.

Having waited nearly two and a half years since Jin’s enlistment in December 2022, fans are eagerly looking forward to the group’s long-awaited comeback once all members complete their service. An X user wrote:

"YOONGI,JOON,TAEHYUNG,JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK HAVE ALL OFFICIALLY COMPLETED 80% OF THEIR MILITARY SERVICE, ONLY 20% LEFT, OMG WE ARE SO CLOSE."

Fans took to social media to express their joy, with many celebrating the countdown to the septet's long-awaited reunion.

"We are so close to be together again," an X user commented.

"WE’VE COME SO FAR I CANT BELIEVE ITTT," another fan remarked.

"GOSH let this time pass quickly I'm barely holding on I need them back TT," a person added.

"they’re gonna be home soon i’m not dreaming," a user commented.

Others also joined in to share similar sentiments stating it seems unreal that they are so close for BTS to return as a group.

"BRO TIME’S GOING SO QUICKLY WTF I’M NOT READY ALLㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ," an X user wrote.

"What do you mean my seven are returning in less than 4 months now?? UNREAL!!," a fan commented.

"I have less than 3 months to become a millionaire so I can afford those concert tickets," another person reamarked.

BTS' RM shares update as he is set to be discharged soon with V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA

On February 20, 2025, BTS leader Kim Nam-joon aka RM took to Instagram to share a personal update on his military service progress. He posted a progress tracker indicating that 80% of his enlistment had been completed, leaving just 110 days until his official return. The post quickly gained attention as fans celebrated the countdown to his discharge.

Currently, BTS members RM and V are expected to be released from duty on June 10, 2025, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, 2025. SUGA, who enlisted on September 22, 2023, is set to complete his service on June 21, 2025, as he is serving in the public sector rather than on active duty.

BTS members Jin and j-hope were the first to complete their service. Jin was discharged on June 12, 2024, after which he quickly resumed his career, releasing his solo debut album Happy as well as launching his variety show RUN JIN. He also participated in fan meetings and brand promotions to keep fans engaged.

Following him, j-hope completed his military term on October 17, 2024, and has since been preparing for his highly anticipated solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which kicks off in February 2025.

With BTS expected to resume group activities in late 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting their return. However, until then, ARMYs continue to show their unwavering support, eagerly counting down the days until all seven members are reunited once again.

