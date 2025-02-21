“Namjoon shows us extra hard that he wants to be back”— Fans react as BTS’ RM notifies about his 80% military service completion

On February 20, 2025, BTS’ Namjoon updated fans that he has completed 80% of his military service. In an Instagram story, he shared a progress tracker which indicated that only 110 days remain, until he fulfills his service obligation. Along with his teammates, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung, he is set to return by June 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans quickly took to social media, humorously noting his frequent military progress updates and expressing mixed emotions— both laughter and heartfelt anticipation about his upcoming homecoming.

“110 days left till Namjoon is back! GIMME A HUG. Are you ready for a 100 day celebration?” a fan said.

“He's Never looking back at that hell hole ever again,” a fan sarcastically said.

“I need to save him,” a fan wrote.

Ad

Some other fans made funny comments like:

“That’s enough i'm getting namjoon out of the military i cannot take this anymore,” a fan claimed.

“He is stalking that countdown app more than me,” a fan hilariously coined.

“He is so done,” a fan remarked.

Namjoon shares updates on Instagram

BTS’ RM and Taehyung enlisted in the military together on December 11, 2023, while Jungkook and Jimin joined the following day on December 12. All these members will eventually complete their military service.

Ad

RM has been one of the members who regularly shares updates from his military life. Fans often joke that he’s the one who can’t wait to finish his service and get home, picking up on hints from his posts that reveal just how eager he is to be done.

Only 20% of his service remains. In a follow-up Instagram story, he also shared a Spotify link to Drake’s GIMME A HUG, indicating he was listening to the song.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another notable update came on February 1 KST, when Namjoon posted a letter on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, announcing that he had been promoted to Sergeant. His message read:

"I, Kim Namjoon, has finally become a sergeant. Sgt Kim !! Everyone else got promoted early, so probably all 4 of have already become sergeants. Though I feel proud.. Should I also say that it feels like my military life has just started now heh heh.”

Ad

He also mentioned that he’s awaiting his military discharge on June 10. The post included a selfie in his army uniform, with a black muffler covering the lower half of his face. He also revealed the things he wants to do once he becomes a civilian again.

Fans appear to appreciate these impromptu updates from the BTS leader, who surprises them with his candid insights into military life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback