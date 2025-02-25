BTS' Jimin dominates Spotify's 2024 Global Impact List South Korea, with 'Who' taking the #1 spot: Complete rundown 

BTS Jimin has topped the "2024 Globa Impact List South Korea" released by Spotify with the song Who from his 2024 album Muse. According to Raon News, Spotify released its data on February 25, 2025, for Korean musicians which had the most global impact last year.

The list features three songs by Jin. BTS V has two songs, Stray Kids have four songs and BLACKPINK's Rosé has three songs, closely following Jimin's lead with five songs. Rookie groups like BABYMONSTER, KISS OF LIFE, ILLIT, and MEOVV have also clinched a spot on the list.

This chart covers the most streamed Korean songs on Spotify worldwide, excluding South Korea. This data is based on the songs released from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The winning streak of BTS Jimin with the album Muse continues with him topping this Spotify Chart. Earlier, he became the first K-pop soloist to have multiple albums chart on Billboard.

After BTS Jimin, BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie have secured second and third spot respectively. K-pop groups like ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), aespa, and Le Sserafim have also made their presence on the list with one to two songs each.

According to Raon News, Park Jung-joo, head of the music team at Spotify Korea, said:

"The Global Impact List is an important indicator that shows the strong global influence of Korean music. It is even more meaningful because we can see the outstanding achievements of new groups such as BABYMONSTER and MEOVV along with global stars like BTS."

Park Jung-joo further said:

"As interest in Korean music is increasing around the world, Spotify will continue to create new opportunities so that domestic artists can be active on a wider stage."

A complete rundown of Spotify's 2024 Global Impact List South Korea

Rank Act Song 1 Jimin Who 2 Rosé and Bruno Mars APT. 3 Jennie Mantra 4 Stray Kids Chk Chk Boom 5 Jimin Be Mine 6 Jin Running Wild 7 LE SSERAFIM Crazy 8 Jin I'll Be There 9 V Winter Ahead (with Park Hyoshin) 10 aespa Whiplash 11 BABYMONSTER Forever 12 KISS OF LIFE Sticky 13 Rosé number one girl 14 ENHYPEN XO (Only if You Say Yes) 15 Rosé toxic till the end 16 KISS OF LIFE Igloo 17 BABYMONSTER Drip 18 Jimin and Sofia Carson Slow Dance (Feat. Sofia Carson) 19 aespa Up (Karina Solo) 20 Stray Kids I Like It 21 Stray Kids Come Play (from League of Legends) 22 Jimin Rebirth (Intro) 23 Jin Super Tuna 24 ENHYPEN Brought the Heat Back 25 TXT Over the Moon 26 V and Bing Crosby White Christmas 27 ILLIT Cherish (My Love) 28 Jimin Interlude: Showtime 29 Stray Kids JJAM 30 MEOVV MEOW

What are BTS Jimin and other chart-topping K-pop artists up to?

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024. He dropped his solo debut EP Happy shortly after his discharge. He also resumed activites for his variety show Run Jin, a spin-off of Run BTS. BTS members Jimin and V are currently serving in the military and are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie is gearing up to release her solo debut studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025. She recently dropped the single ExtraL featuring Grammy award-winning artist Doechii. She will also embark on a solo concert tour titled The Ruby Experience to promote her album.

As of February 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé has withdrawn from the KOMCA (Korean Music Rights Association).

Stray Kids will resume its dominATE World Tour in March 2025 across Asia, Europe, and North America, concluding it in July 2025. In January 2025, ENHYPEN members Jake and Heesung released the track Confessions with American rapper Flo Rida. The song also featured another American rapper Paul Russell.

In January 2025, BABYMONSTER held a 2-day concert HELLO MONSTERS at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The concert tour will then head to Asia and North America before concluding in June 2025.

These charts recognize the increasing impact of Korean music across the globe. This Spotify chart also goes to show how the established and rookie K-pop groups have made their mark with their music globally.

