On February 20, 2025, Korean outlet Dispatch reported that BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially exited the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). Her music copyrights will now be handled by her U.S. label, Atlantic Records.

The songstress is now the second South Korean artist to leave KOMCA after Hayeoga star Seo Tae-ji in 2002. Fans responded to the news, with one stating:

“Queen! She knows her worth.”

KOMCA recognized Rosé for her work as a songwriter and composer. She wrote her solo songs On the Ground and Gone from her 2021 album R. In 2022, she co-wrote Yeah Yeah Yeah for BLACKPINK's Born Pink.

The singer also worked on The Girls, a 2023 non-album single. In 2024, she teamed up with Bruno Mars on Apt. for her album Rosie, contributing to both lyrics and composition.

The 28-year-old applied to end her KOMCA contract on October 31, 2024. It was finalized on January 31, 2025, after a three-month grace period.

After leaving KOMCA, Atlantic Records will manage her rights globally through ASCAP and BMI, a common practice for international artists. Fans are also supporting her move as she joins the U.S. publication.

"We love you rose for that," a fan wrote.

"Mother paving the way," a netizen commented.

"Damn, Rosé's taking over the world," another viewer noted.

This move may help streamline copyright and royalty management as she focuses on U.S. promotions. Many say she’s the "first" to do this, with other artists likely to follow the move later.

"She’s the first of many more coming up," a fan remarked.

"I hope that the rest of pinks will do the same," a person said.

"other pinks next," another user added.

Rosé teamed up with Warner Chappell for music publishing

BLACKPINK'S Rose (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Rosé signed a global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music on November 25, 2024. Warner Chappell Music is the publishing division of Warner Music Group.

It represents a diverse lineup of iconic songwriters and a contemporary hits and classics catalog. On the partnership, the APT. singer said:

"I am beyond excited to join the team at Warner Chappell. There is so much more to come that I can't wait to share—it's going to be an amazing journey."

Rosé's solo career began in 2021 with her debut album R. Its lead track, On The Ground, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

In other news, BLACKPINK is set for a 2025 world tour. It begins on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in Seoul. The tour includes stops in North America and Europe. Key dates include July 12 at SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), July 26 at Citi Field (New York), August 9 at Estadi Olímpic (Barcelona), and August 15 at Wembley Stadium (London).

Its tickets are to go on sale on February 27, 2025, via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

