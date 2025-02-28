"This tour is already unparalleled" — BTS' j-hope's HOTS' concert stage production in Seoul Day 1 leaves the internet in awe

BTS' j-hope opened his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour with a concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, 2025. The concert was also streamed live on Weverse for fans who couldn't attend in person.

Ad

The event featured a large-scale stage production, combining lighting effects, visuals, and choreography.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans who attended in person and those who watched via Weverse shared reactions online, highlighting the detailed stage design and transitions. Social media buzzed with reactions, with one fan writing:

"First 15 minutes in and the production of this tour is already unparalleled. i’m speechless."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many online praised the concert, the artist, and the stage setup.

"That concert was phenomenal. The artistry, the stage presence, the dancing, the outfits, the singing. Hobi has it all and he owned that stage. I cannot wait to see this live," read a comment of an ARMY (BTS fandom name) on X.

"HOW ARE YOU GOING TO BE A TREMENDOUS ENTRY JUNG HOSEOK YOU ARE INSANE LOOK AT THAT OUTFIT NONOOO WHAT A KING," wrote an X user.

Ad

"Imagine starting a show to the sound of the work of art What if...??? Jung Hoseok will always be an artist, he is the greatest in the world and we just have to accept it," posted one individual on X.

Many praised the concert's attention to detail, highlighting not only the elaborate stage production but also j-hope's performance. His stage presence and artistry stood out, earning admiration from fans.

Ad

"Hobi is such a BEAST!!! To come out too the military & not lose a step but to elevate his artistry. Singing live, dancing, the stamina, the passion, the man he is," shared one ARMY.

"JUNG HOSEOK YOU WERE BORN FOR THIS! He was born to be on stage, yessss! An ARTIST who does everything with perfection and has the clout to sustain his talent and demand," mentioned a viewer.

Ad

"I knew hobi's literal stage will be fire, he has an eye for these things. He loves stage production!!" wrote one netizen.

"Bangtan's only setting is all out mind-blowing quality. The stage, his outfit, the production, the mic being ON. We are so lucky!!" added this viewer.

BTS' j-hope kicks off HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour with Seoul concert, unveils new track Sweet Dreams

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2-hour-and-30-minute event featured an extensive setlist of 26 songs, spanning his three albums—Hope World, Jack In The Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. In addition, he performed tracks from BTS' discography, including songs from Love Yourself 'Answer’' Love Yourself 'Tear,' Love Yourself 'Her,' The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2, BE, and MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

A highlight of the night was the first live performance of Sweet Dreams, j-hope's upcoming collaboration with Miguel. The moment marked the track's official unveiling, adding to the excitement of the night.

Ad

Below is the full setlist:

What if... Pandora's Box Arson STOP MORE Hope On the Street (solo version) Lock/unlock I don't know I wonder... Trivia: Just Dance Sweet Dreams (new song) 1 Verse Base Line HANGING Airplane Airplane Pt. 2 MIC Drop Silver Spoon Dis-ease Outro: Ego Daydream Chicken Noodle Soup Hope World Future = (Equal Sign) NEURON

As the concert drew close, j-hope took a moment to share his thoughts with fans. Reflecting on his emotions before stepping onto the stage, he admitted:

Ad

“The 10 minutes before I come on stage are when I’m the most nervous.” He continued, “I wonder if I should just stay on stage. It’s because of you. You relieve my nervousness. You’re my anti-anxiety remedy. I was able to perform well and without getting hurt, thanks to your love and support.”

Ad

Expressing gratitude, j-hope further added:

“I sincerely thank you! I should just stay here. I should sleep here. It’ll really be sweet dreams. I’ll keep on rapping, dancing, and singing so that I can keep on being your hope.”

To end the night, he led the crowd in his signature call-and-response, saying:

“I’m your hope… you’re my hope… are you ready?... I’m J—”

Ad

Fans enthusiastically responded, shouting back:

“HOOOOPPPPEEEE!!!”

BTS' j-hope has officially begun his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, starting with a three-night concert series at Seoul's KSPO Dome. Following the opening show on February 28, additional performances are scheduled for March 1 at 6 PM KST and March 2 at 5 PM KST.

After Seoul, j-hope will take his tour to several major cities across North America and Asia. The U.S. leg includes stops at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ad

The tour will then move to Southeast Asia, with concerts in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1. These concerts mark his first major performances since completing his military service.

In addition to his tour, the j-hope is preparing to release a new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March 2025. Meanwhile, ahead of the album's release, he will drop a new digital single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel.

To celebrate, BIGHIT MUSIC has announced Sweet Dreamland, a special offline fan event set for March 7 at 1 pm KST, just an hour before the song's official release at 2 pm KST. The R&B pop track carries a message about embracing love without hesitation, and the event will offer fans an exclusive experience with the artist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback