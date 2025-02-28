How long is BTS’ j-hope’s ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ concert? Setlist explored

On February 28, 2025, BTS' j-hope launched his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour with a concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. For fans unable to attend in person, the 2 hours and 30 minutes long event was streamed live on Weverse.

The rapper delivered a setlist of 26 songs, featuring tracks from his three albums—Hope World, Jack In The Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The setlist also featured tracks from BTS' albums Love Yourself 'Answer', Love Yourself 'Tear', Love Yourself 'Her', The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2, BE, and MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

Additionally, the concert marked the unveiling and first live performance of j-hope and Miguel's upcoming collaboration, Sweet Dreams. Here’s the full list of songs the rapper performed:

What if... Pandora's Box Arson STOP MORE Hope On the Street (solo version) Lock/unlock I don't know I wonder... Trivia: Just Dance Sweet Dreams (new so) 1 Verse Base Line HANGSANG Airplane Airplane Pt. 2 MIC Drop Silver Spoon Dis-ease Outro: Ego Daydream Chicken Noodle Soup Hope World Future = (Equal Sign) NEURON

j-hope embarks on HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour and new album release

At the end of the inauguration concert in Seoul of HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, BTS' j-hope shared a heartfelt message with fans, expressing his emotions before stepping onto the stage. The rapper said:

"For me, the 10 minutes before I come on stage is when I'm the most nervous," he admitted. "I wonder if I should just stay on the stage. It's because of you. You relieve my nervousness. You're my anti-anxiety remedy. I was able to perform well and without getting hurt thanks to your love and support."

He continued:

"I sincerely thank you! I should just stay here. I should sleep here. It'll really be sweet dreams. I'll keep on rapping and dancing and singing so that I can keep on being your hope."

As the concert came to a close, j-hope ended the night with his phrase,

"I'm your hope... you're my hope... are you ready?... I'm J—"

This met with a positive response from ARMYs, who shouted back,

"HOOOOPPPPEEEE!!!"

BTS’ j-hope has embarked on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour begins with a three-night concert run at Seoul’s KSPO Dome following February 28's concert on March 1 and March 2. These performances will mark his return to the stage following his military discharge.

After February 28, the following Seoul concerts are scheduled to start at 6 pm KST on March 1 and 5 pm KST on March 2. Fans worldwide can also tune in via Weverse, where those two events will also be live-streamed.

Following the opening shows in South Korea, j-hope will tour major cities across North America and Asia. The U.S. leg includes performances at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

His tour will then continue across Southeast Asia, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1. The tour dates are as follows:

South Korea

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul

United States & Mexico

March 13-14, 2025 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

March 17-18, 2025 – Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

March 22-23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

March 26-27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

March 31-April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

April 4-6, 2025 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Asia

April 12-13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

April 19-20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

April 26-27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

May 3-4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK, Jakarta, Indonesia

May 10-11, 2025 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

May 17-18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

May 24-25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena), Taipei, Taiwan

May 31-June 1, 2025 – KYOCERA Dome Osaka, Japan

Additionally, j-hope is also preparing to release his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March 2025. He has teased the upcoming project on Instagram, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at his music video shoot. The album is slated for release in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the BTS member is also set to host a special offline event, Sweet Dreamland, to celebrate his upcoming digital single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel. Sweet Dreams, an R&B pop track, delivers a heartfelt message about embracing love fearlessly.

BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed on February 27, 2025, that the exclusive fan event will take place on March 7, 2025, at 1 pm KST, just an hour before the single’s official release at 2 pm KST. The event promises a unique experience for fans as they join j-hope in marking this highly anticipated collaboration.

This tour marks j-hope’s first solo performance since completing his military service, making it a highly anticipated event for ARMY worldwide.

