"This is so cute" — Fans gush as j-hope announces special offline event "Sweet Dreamland" for "Sweet Dreams" release

Fans are ecstatic as BTS’s j-hope announces a special offline event, "Sweet Dreamland," to celebrate the release of his upcoming digital single, Sweet Dreams. The single features Grammy-winning artist Miguel. The event is scheduled for March 7, 2025, at 1 pm KST, coinciding with the single's release at 2 pm KST on the same day.

Scheduled at Seom Gavit convention hall in Seoul, the event will host 613 lucky fans, a number symbolizing BTS’s debut date, June 13. For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live exclusively on Weverse (App, Web, and TV App). Real-time subtitles will be available in English, Japanese, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish for global fans.

Following the announcement, social media buzzed with excitement. Many fans gushed over the thoughtful event and praised j-hope. One fan commented,

"this is so cute..613."

"Damnnnnnn • 613 participants, June 13th (6-13) BTS Anniversary • Dress code = (blue + pink = 💜) The math is mathing," wrote another fan.

"Is this gonna a be a mini concert but smaller venue? Sweet dreamland? Are Armys going to eat and talk and dance with him? Are they gonna have Q and A session? Play games? Details?" said one netizen.

"THIS IS PERFECT!!! PARTCIPANTS IS 613: THE DATE OF THIER DEBUT DRESSCODE: 🩷➕🩵🟰💜 and its also MANG's color," added an X user.

"#JHOPE always involves cute things, the dress code is blue & pink & its so beautiful & cute. 613 is always meaningful to him," read one comment on X.

Fans are thrilled about the event, with many expressing their desire to attend. However, some shared their disappointment over not being able to join in person.

"I WANNA GOOOO AND IT'S PINK AN DBLUE I SHOULD BE THERE," posted one ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"WAIT SO EVEN IF WE CAN’T BE THERE IN PERSON CAN WE ALL DRESS IN BLUE AND PINK?!!!!!!" shared one individual on X.

"I love that he does all these things but I'm the rat clenching his fist in rage because I WANT TO BE THERE," shared another netizen.

"im not jealous of the 613 armys that being able to see hobi haha im not jealous im totally fine haha actually im not jealous at all haha," added this fan.

BTS to host exclusive fan event Sweet Dreamland for j-hope’s album Sweet Dreams release

BIGHIT MUSIC has announced an exclusive fan event, Sweet Dreamland, to celebrate the release of j-hope’s new track, Sweet Dreams. The event is open to BTS OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders and will take place both offline and online via Weverse.

The offline gathering will be held at Seom Gavit convention hall, Some Sevit, on March 7, 2025, at 1 pm KST. A total of 613 fans will be selected through a raffle system to attend in person. The check-in process will begin at 11 am and end at 12:30 pm KST. Attendees are required to follow the dress code of pink and blue.

Interested fans applied between 12:30 pm and 12:50 pm KST on February 27, 2025. The results will be announced after 9 pm KST on the same day.

Applications had to submitted through the official link posted on BTS Weverse Announcements, and only fans aged 14 or older (born on or before March 7, 2011) are eligible to apply. The system will automatically use the name registered under the applicant’s ARMY Membership.

Winners must present a valid physical ID matching their application details at the venue. Accepted IDs include Resident Registration Card, Driver’s License, Passport, Youth ID, or Mobile ID (issued by Government24, Ministry of Interior and Safety, or the National Police Agency) for Korean nationals.

Non-Korean nationals must present a passport or Alien Registration Card. Student IDs, expired IDs, or screenshots of mobile IDs will not be accepted. Fans who cannot verify their identity will not be allowed entry.

Student IDs, expired IDs, photographs, printouts, mobile screenshots, and altered IDs will not be accepted. If the ID does not match the applicant’s appearance, additional verification may be required. Those who register with their English name on ARMY Membership must present a passport as the only accepted ID.

The check-in number is for identity verification purposes only and is not assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans must arrive within the designated time slot to participate, as late arrivals and waitlisted numbers will not be accommodated.

Winners must arrive on time for check-in. Late arrivals will not be accommodated. Attendees are prohibited from handing over gifts or letters to j-hope.

Any unauthorized transfer of event entries will lead to penalties and cancelation of participation. Fans must follow on-site staff instructions to ensure a smooth event experience.

The event requires participants to provide personal information, which will be collected by Weverse Company Inc. and shared with BIGHIT MUSIC Inc. for event verification and operation. The collected data includes Weverse ID, name, date of birth, and mobile phone number.

Personal information of selected participants will be retained until seven days after the event, while data of non-selected applicants will be discarded immediately after the announcement.

BIGHIT MUSIC encourages all applicants to thoroughly review the event guidelines before applying. Further updates may be provided through Weverse announcements.

On February 27, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that j-hope will drop a new digital single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel. The song is set for release on March 7 at 2 pm KST. Described as an R&B pop track, Sweet Dreams is a heartfelt serenade about embracing love with courage.

Before its official launch, j-hope will introduce this track at his upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. The event, scheduled to be held at the KSPO Dome, will run for 3 nights from February 28 to March 2, marking the beginning of j-hope’s first solo world tour.

After his performances in Seoul, j-hope will bring his tour to major cities in the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, j-hope's upcoming solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, is slated for release in March 2025.

