"Thought it was a scam for a second" — Fans react to BIGHIT MUSIC launching Instagram channel for BTS' j-hope's upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE tour

On February 26, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC launched an official broadcast channel for BTS' j-hope on the group's Instagram account ahead of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The channel, titled "hope_to," aims to provide fans with exclusive content and real-time updates directly from j-hope himself.
The welcome message read:
“Hello, welcome to Hope World! This is hope-to greeting you, looking forward to your support!”
The launch of the broadcast channel was met with enthusiasm, providing fans with a direct line to j-hope's tour experiences. It also intensified ongoing frustrations regarding the perceived lack of promotional support from BIGHIT MUSIC.
Despite the tour's imminent start, some fans noted a scarcity of official marketing efforts, leading to concerns about the agency's commitment to j-hope's solo endeavors. One fan commented on X:
"I thought it was a scam for a second and I checked the story hahah it was official."
Some mentioned the alleged dearth of promotion of the world tour.
"Ok, they woke and decided that 2 days before the event is a good time to finally start promoting the event lol," a fan commented.
"So basically it's just another sns platform to post things?" another fan wrote.
However, the majority of the fanbase was happy to get direct and personal updates from the BTS rapper via the Instagram broadcast channel.
"Damn I'm so excited for hos tour omgggg can't wait for May," a fan wrote.
"Am I attending? No. Did I immediately join, no questions asked? Hell yeah," another fan wrote.
"Felt special that both of my personal and business IG accs received the invitation to join their channel," another fan added.
BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour: A highly anticipated event
The HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour marks j-hope's first solo concert series. The first performances are scheduled at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.
Tickets for these shows sold out within an hour during the global ARMY pre-sale.
Following the Seoul concerts, the tour is set to continue with dates in North America, including stops at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14 and Allstate Arena in Chicago on March 17 and 18.
Below is the full list of HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour dates and venues:
Seoul, South Korea:
- February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul
- March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul
- March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome, Seoul
Brooklyn, New York, USA:
- March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn
- March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Chicago, Illinois, USA:
- March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont
- March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont
Mexico City, Mexico:
- March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes
- March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes
San Antonio, Texas, USA:
- March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center, Texas
- March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center, Texas
Oakland, California, USA:
- March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena, Coliseum Complex
- April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena, Coliseum Complex
Los Angeles, California, USA:
- April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium
- April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium
Manila, Philippines:
- April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena (MoA), Bay City
- April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena (MoA), Bay City
Saitama, Japan:
- April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
- April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
Singapore:
- April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jakarta, Indonesia:
- May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
Bangkok, Thailand:
- May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena
- May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena
Macau, China:
- May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, COTAI
- May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, COTAI
Taipei, Taiwan:
- May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
Osaka, Japan:
- May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
- June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
In other news, BTS' j-hope announced the release of his new solo single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST.