"Stream concert for us then" — Fans react as Netflix relates to ARMYs’ ticketing struggles for BTS’ j-hope’s Manila show with Spongebob meme

On February 19, 2025, Netflix Philippines tweeted about the fervor surrounding BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. As per Live Nation, tickets for his Manila and Singapore shows sold out within minutes during the pre-sale.

Live Nation Philippines commenced the pre-sale for j-hope's Manila concert, scheduled for April 12 and 13, 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Fans flooded the ticketing platform, which led to virtual queues that surpassed 300,000 individuals.

Similarly, the Singapore show saw an unprecedented surge, with hundreds of thousands attempting to secure j-hope's show tickets simultaneously. The massive influx of fans led to technical challenges, with many reporting website crashes and prolonged waiting times.

Amidst the ticketing chaos, Netflix's official social media account shared a meme featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, captioned:

"This is how it felt to be in a queue of almost 300,000 people for #HOPE_ON_THE_STAGE_TOUR_Manila (p.s. don’t tell me “pumila ka sa likod” i’ve BEEN here)."

This lighthearted gesture resonated with fans, who appreciated the platform's acknowledgment of their struggles. The meme quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of likes, shares, and comments. Fans playfully responded with suggestions such as

"Netflix stream the concert for us then."

Several fans hilariously reacted to Netflix Philippines' tweet, wondering if the admin was a j-hope fan.

"And then there's us at the back, being our jealous selves that you guys are in the queue. Hobi, basta i love you ha," a fan wrote.

"Did this admin ami forget to switch accounts," another fan joked.

"Wrong account ka ba, besh? EME HAHAHAHAHA HOPE YOU GOT YOUR TIX!" another fan stated.

Others joked that they never imagined that Netflix would join "the queue for hobi's tour."

"Congratulations to those 20k ppl who managed to secure ticket," a fan remarked.

"Netflix Philippines was in the queue for hobi's tour?" another fan joked.

"Lmfao netflix joining in the queue was not on my bucket list," another fan added.

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 world tour dates and venues as announced so far by BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour is his first solo voyage since his debut in 2013. After completing his mandatory military service from April 2023 to October 2024, the ARSON rapper-songwriter will be resuming his music activities with this tour.

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour encompasses a series of concerts across Asia and North America. Below is the detailed schedule:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Rosemont, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, México:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes Indoor Arena

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes Indoor Arena

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Pasay, The Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena (MoA Arena)

April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena (MoA Arena)

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Kallang, Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Pak Kret, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taoyuan, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

On February 6, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC officially confirmed that j-hope is set to release new music in March 2025.

