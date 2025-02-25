"Now it's time to set the stage on fire" — BTS' j-hope reflects on his first solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' ambitions

On February 25, 2025, W Korea published the latest interview with BTS's j-hope. The Grammy-nominated musician shared his hopes and ambitions for his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which will kick off in Seoul on February 28, 2025. He stated:
“I always have thirst for being on the stage. I have a strong desire to show myself on stage. At this point, I'm fully prepared for everything. Now it's time to set the stage on fire.”
When asked about his latest collaboration with Don Toliver and Pharrell William on the song LV BAG, j-hope revealed that he has been a fan of the latter since childhood.
"Pharrell asked me if I’d like to work with him on the music for the show. He was my childhood idol and I still love him so much, so I readily agreed. The official song hasn’t been released yet, but I think people are really excited about it. I talked to Pharrell and Don about the release date."
J-hope shared that he was intrigued by the song, LV BAG, as it symbolizes Louis Vuitton's signature bag collection. He expressed that he had been attracted to the brand from a young age and that having the chance to collaborate on the song as Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador was significant to him.
"When I was recording, Pharrell personally directed me and I was proud when he said that my voice had energy. I first met Don at the Louis Vuitton show and we talked about working together on another great song. It’s a song that has a lot of meaning for me personally because it talks about my favorite Louis Vuitton bag."
The song, which was officially released on February 21, 2025, was first featured in Louis Vuitton’s 2025 F/W Men’s Collection on January 21.
BTS' j-hope HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour dates and venues
HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour will span multiple countries, featuring 15 cities and 31 shows. It will kick off with a three-night stay at Seoul's KSPO Dome, starting February 28 and running through March 2, 2025.
He will perform in North America and Asia at venues such as Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Chicago's Allstate Arena, and Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. The tour will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.
Here is the full list of concert dates and venues:
Seoul, South Korea:
- February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome
- March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome
- March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome
Brooklyn, New York, USA:
- March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center
- March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center
Chicago, Illinois, USA:
- March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena
- March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena
Mexico City, Mexico:
- March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes
- March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes
San Antonio, Texas, USA:
- March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center
- March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center
Oakland, California, USA:
- March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena
- April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena
Los Angeles, California, USA:
- April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium
- April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium
Manila, Philippines:
- April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena
- April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena
Saitama, Japan:
- April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
- April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
Singapore:
- April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jakarta, Indonesia:
- May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
Bangkok, Thailand:
- May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena
- May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena
Macau, China:
- May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
- May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
Taipei, Taiwan:
- May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
Osaka, Japan:
- May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
- June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
Fans can buy tickets to j-hope's world tour from official websites such as Ticketmaster, LIVE Nation, and Interpark.
In other news, j-hope is scheduled to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 music festival on June 12 and 13 at the Olympic Stadium. This will mark j-hope's second headlining performance at the festival, following his debut at Lollapalooza Chicago 2022.