"The king you are!" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope 2025 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' pre-sale tickets get sold out in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta & more

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 solo world tour witnessed an overwhelming demand, with pre-sale tickets selling out rapidly in multiple cities, including Manila, Singapore, and Jakarta. The fervor among fans was so intense that online pre-sale queues exceeded 300,000 individuals waiting to buy show tickets.

The pre-sale phase for j-hope's tour commenced on February 19, 2025, exclusively for BTS' global fan club members (ARMY). This early access allowed membership holders to secure tickets ahead of the general public sale.

However, as soon as the window opened on February 19, tickets were snapped up in minutes in cities like Manila, Singapore, and Jakarta. Additionally, Live Nation officially reported about the tickets being sold out within minutes.

The online queue in Manila, for instance, exceeded 228,000 to 300,000 fans, far surpassing the venue's capacity in Singapore, Manila, and more cities. Netflix Phillippines also hilariously tweeted about the situation.

The massive influx of fans led to technical challenges on various ticketing platforms. Many fans reported extended waiting times, system crashes, and instances where tickets appeared available but couldn't be purchased due to the high demand.

"Hobi the king you are !!!!!! We are so incredibly proud of you all the concerts sell out within minutes you deserve it sm," one fan wrote on X.

Some fans voiced their disappointment towards LIVE Nation for letting people queue up without having an ARMY Membership code for the tickets. This made it difficult for several membership owners to get the tickets.

"And then there's us at the back, being our jealous selves that you guys are in the queue. Hobi, basta i love you ha," a fan wrote.

"HYBE should create their own ticketing system within the weverse app like.. BIGHIT could handle ticketing for ASIA, HYBE AMERICA for the US, HYBE JAPAN for JAPAN, and so on. BH is a huge company, and they can set up a ticketing system for BTS tours within weverse," another fan wrote.

"Please @bts_bighit @BTS_twt Next time, when considering official concert ticket sellers, please verify if the ticket sellers' systems are capable of checking membership codes BEFORE ticket queuing. This is a big disservice to BTS PH ARMY members who registered for pre-sale. Thanks," another fan added.

On X, some fans celebrated securing their tickets.

"bff managed to secure tickets for us, i’m seeing hobi!" a fan shared.

"Ace of k-pop Jhope did that," another fan added.

"Hobipower is real," another fan wrote.

BTS' j-hope's debut solo world tour heightens fans' anticipation

HOPE ON THE STAGE is j-hope's first solo world tour following his discharge from mandatory military service in October 2024.

The tour is set to kick off with three consecutive shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025, before making its way across major cities in North America and Asia.

j-hope will become the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show with his two-night performance at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. He also becomes the first and only K-pop/Korean solo artist to achieve this feat. The shows are scheduled for April 4 and 6, 2025.

The setlist is anticipated to feature tracks from his acclaimed 2022 solo album Jack in the Box and his 2024 EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1. Fan-favorite collaborations like On the Street with J. Cole and Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G could also be featured in the show's setlist.

Additionally, j-hope has hinted at new music releasing in March 2025, potentially aligning with the commencement of his US tour dates.

