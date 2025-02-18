“Never thought I would see this crossover” — Internet in a frenzy as BTS’ j-hope calls Kendrick Lamar “hot” during birthday weverse live

On February 18, j-hope connected with fans worldwide through a Weverse livestream to commemorate his birthday. The session was filled with interactions, music, and personal reflections.
Notably, j-hope curated a playlist featuring multiple songs by Kendrick Lamar, especially from the latter's 2024 album, GNX. At one point, he enthusiastically described Lamar as "hot," a compliment that resonated with viewers.
"I really loved all of the recent Kendrick Lamar album. Yes, GNX album, I really loved it. I honestly loved the powerful Kendrick, kind of like the backseat freestyle type of music. Kendrick is so so... so hot, don't you think?"
The mention of Kendrick Lamar during the livestream quickly became a trending topic across social media platforms. Fans, known collectively as ARMY, expressed their excitement and began speculating about the possibility of a collaboration between j-hope and Lamar. One fan wrote,
"Never thought I would see this crossover..."
The prospect of a collaboration between the South Korean rapper and the American hip-hop artist became a topic of interest among fans.
"Do we see a collab incoming?" a fan wrote.
"Mhmm collab when?" another fan questioned.
"KENDTAN CRUMBS WE ARE SO GETTING THAT COLLAB," another fan added.
More such reactions inundated X.
"Yes Hobi we know kendrick is Hot," a fan reacted.
"oh he’s so real for this actually LMFAOOOO," another fan said.
"OH WE DEFINITELY GETTING A COLLAB," another fan added.
BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE venues, dates, and more details
The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour is slated to kick off with a three-night residency at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, starting on February 28, 2025.
Following these inaugural performances, j-hope will embark on an extensive journey across North America and Asia, spanning 31 shows. The tour will feature performances in major cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Manila, Macau, Singapore, Jakarta, and more.
Here are the show dates from j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE as follows:
Seoul, South Korea:
- February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome
- March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome
- March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome
Brooklyn, New York, USA:
- March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center
- March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center
Rosemont, Illinois, USA:
- March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena
- March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena
Mexico City, Mexico:
- March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes
- March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes
San Antonio, Texas, USA:
- March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center
- March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center
Oakland, California, USA:
- March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena
- April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena
Los Angeles, California, USA:
- April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium
- April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium
Manila, The Philippines:
- April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena
- April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Saitama, Japan:
- April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
- April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena
Kallang, Singapore:
- April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jakarta, Indonesia:
- May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK
Pak Kret, Thailand:
- May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena
- May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena
Macau, China:
- May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
- May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena
Taoyuan, Taiwan:
- May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
Osaka, Japan:
- May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
- June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome
Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist that spans j-hope's diverse musical repertoire. This could include tracks from his 2022 solo album Jack in the Box and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, and other collaborations like On the Street with J. Cole.