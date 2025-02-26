Who is Miguel? BTS’ j-hope teams up with the R&B singer for ‘Sweet Dreams’, debuting live at ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in Seoul

On Wednesday, February 26, BTS' j-hope released a teaser poster for his upcoming solo track with Miguel, Sweet Dreams. The track is expected to be released on March 7, 2 PM KST, and it will be debuting live through j-hope's first two-day concert in Seoul, HOPE ON THE STAGE, at the KSPO Dome.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the same, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the release and are eagerly looking forward to the same. Additionally, they are naturally curious about the featuring artist of the song, Miguel. Miguel is a 39-year-old American singer-songwriter who specializes in the music genre contemporary and alternative R&B.

The following article will unveil more about the featured artist on BTS' j-hope's upcoming single, Sweet Dreams.

All you need to know about Miguel, the featuring artist of BTS' j-hope's upcoming track, Sweet Dreams

Miguel or Miguel Jontel Pimentel kickstarted his music career in 2007 under Jive Records, where he rolled out his debut studio album, All I Want Is You, in November 2010. In 2011, following the dissolution of Jive Records, he moved to RCA Records and rolled out his second album, Kaleidoscope Dream.

Ad

Soon, he rolled out several albums and tracks that held an experimental take on psychedelic and alternative music genres. His famous tracks include Sure Thing, Quickie, Do Yo..., How Many Drinks?, Adorn, Coffee, Waves, and more. He has also established an acting career where he's appeared in a few films like Live by Night and Detroit.

Ad

He was also the voice actor for the character Arcannis for the 2020 movie, Fearless, and also made a cameo appearance as himself on the TV series, The Platinum Life. Given that the singer has been an established figure in the music industry, fans are excited to see how the two artists, Miguel and j-hope, come together in their upcoming collaborative track, Sweet Dreams.

BTS' j-hope, on the other hand, is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013, alongside his fellow BTS members. He stands on the Rap Line subunit of the K-pop boy group and is also an established solo artist. He made his official debut with the release of his first album, Jack in the Box, in 2022.

Ad

Ad

After his return from mandatory military service in October 2024, the idol announced his first music schedule, HOPE ON THE STAGE, his first solo world. Starting on February 28 in Seoul, the idol is expected to make stops across 15 cities in North America and Asia. Here are the dates and venues for the same:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to BTS' j-hope's upcoming solo projects and schedules.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback