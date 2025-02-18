BTS' j-hope's 2025 Weverse birthday live: Countdown to the concert, spoilers, and other highlights

On February 18, 2025, BTS member Jung Ho-seok, popularly known as j-hope, celebrated his 31st birthday with ARMY during a live broadcast on Weverse. The event marked his first birthday celebration with fans since being discharged from the military in October 2024. Having missed the chance to celebrate with them last year due to his enlistment, the idol ensured that he connected with his fans this year.

The hour-long live session was packed with surprises, playful conversations, and exciting updates about his upcoming solo tour. The highlight of the broadcast was an unexpected phone call from BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, who are currently serving in the military. J-hope was in the middle of chatting with fans when Jimin called, and he quickly placed him on speakerphone, allowing ARMY to hear his voice after a long time.

The conversation grew even more exciting when Jungkook, who was with Jimin, joined in. Viewers were thrilled to hear Jungkook's familiar Busan dialect as he teased the Arson rapper about their ages, lamenting that he had only six months left in his twenties. The duo ended the call on a heartfelt note, telling the rapper to take care of his health.

BTS' j-hope counts days to his solo concert and other moments from his birthday Weverse live

Beyond the call from his fellow band members, j-hope shared several updates about his current projects and plans. He revealed that his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, was just ten days away, building excitement among fans. The highly anticipated tour is set to kick off with three back-to-back concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

During the broadcast, j-hope also hinted at new music, revealing that his latest track, LV Bag, a collaboration with American rapper Don Toliver and produced by Pharrell Williams, would be released on February 21, 2025. He sang a snippet during the live, urging fans to listen to the song once it drops.

The rapper also shared some behind-the-scenes moments with fans, giving them a glimpse of his concert merchandise. Modeling a staff-exclusive Hope On The Street Tour T-shirt, he teased that the official tour merchandise would be something special, designed entirely based on his preferences.

Additionally, he shared his love for Kendrick Lamar’s latest album GNX, enthusiastically vibing to tracks like Luther, which sparked excitement among fans who enjoyed seeing his musical inspirations. As translated by an X user, @ryuminating, he said,

"I really loved all of the recent Kendrick Lamar album. Yes, GNX album, I really loved it. I honestly loved the powerful Kendrick, kind of like the backseat freestyle type of music. Kendrick is so so... so hot, don't you think?"

Meanwhile, continuing his tradition of philanthropy, j-hope announced a donation of 200 million KRW to Seoul Asan Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital on his birthday. He expressed his heartfelt wish that the donation would help children grow up healthy and pursue their dreams, reinforcing his commitment to giving back to the community.

As the live broadcast wrapped up, j-hope expressed his gratitude to ARMY, thanking them for their unwavering support. He assured fans that he was working hard to make his upcoming concert and future projects something they would love.

