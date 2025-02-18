"Bring my family back already"— Fans emotional as BTS' j-hope shares heartwarming birthday call with Jimin and Jungkook amidst their military service

On February 18, 2025, BTS member Jung Ho-seok, better known as j-hope, celebrated his 31st birthday with fans through a live broadcast on Weverse. This year’s celebration felt special, as it marked his first birthday with fans since completing his military service in October 2024. Last year, he was unable to celebrate with ARMY due to his enlistment, but this time, he ensured he connected with fans directly.

During the livestream, j-hope not only chatted with ARMY but also surprised them with a phone call from his fellow bandmates Jimin and Jungkook, both of whom are currently serving in the military. The atmosphere turned heartwarming when Jimin unexpectedly called in. Putting Jimin on speakerphone, j-hope let fans hear his voice—a delightful surprise since Jimin had been away from the public eye due to his military service.

Although a little shy, Jimin playfully admitted his embarrassment, saying that he felt his face turning red. Still, he didn’t hesitate to express his affection, telling fans, “I love you” and even breaking into a short, cheerful song. Shortly after, j-hope connected with Jungkook, who greeted everyone in his familiar Busan dialect.

The interaction between the three members resonated emotionally with ARMY. Fans flooded social media with their reactions, expressing how the conversation evoked memories of the group’s close bond. An X user, @Kween_3002, wrote,

"Bring my family back already."

Many expressed joy and sadness simultaneously, missing their group’s full presence while cherishing the brief reunion.

"I can't express my happiness to hear them... I know the reunion is making me combust BRING MY BOYS BACK ALREADY," a fan commented.

"Their voices, their conversation, the happy atmosphere I felt even though they're only talking on the phone... I miss my boys, i miss my tannies," an X user mentioned.

"My eyes automatically got teary the moment I heard their voice", a user added.

"This just made my day. A phone call with Jimin (his sweet voice) AND Jung Kook was not on my today’s bingo card. They are truly the sweetest. Still happy birthday Hobi," another person wrote.

Some fans were also surprised by the duo's sudden appearance, as many hadn’t expected to hear from him during the broadcast.

"The way jiminie sang "I Love You" accompanied by hobi's precious laugh was everything," a fan commented.

"Why am I crying after hearing Jimin and Jk's voice, and what do you mean? JK is bigm" another netizen remarked.

"I miss you my lovies! HUHU 3J," an X user wrote.

More from BTS' J-hope's Weverse birthday live and his solo activities

The conversation among the trio turned playful as they teased each other about their ages. Jimin humorously lamented how quickly time was passing, while Jungkook, realizing he had only six months left in his twenties, expressed disbelief. The rapper reacted in shock, playfully reminding them how fast they were all getting older.

Beyond the heartwarming calls with Jimin and Jungkook, j-hope made his birthday memorable by giving back to the community. He announced a generous donation of 200 million KRW to the Seoul Asan Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital, continuing his tradition of philanthropy.

J-hope’s solo ventures have been making waves even before his birthday broadcast. In January 2025, he performed at the prestigious Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, an event hosted by French First Lady Brigitte Macron. There, j-hope delivered a special orchestral version of BTS’s MIC Drop alongside his solo hits On the Street and More, captivating thousands of fans in attendance and showcasing his growing global influence.

He also collaborated with American rapper Don Toliver on LV Bag, a track produced by Pharrell Williams. The song premiered during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week, earning praise for its unique style and sound.

J-hope also took the opportunity during the live to share updates on his solo career. His highly anticipated solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, is set to kick off at Seoul’s KSPO Dome with three concerts from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

