Fans trend "Congratulations Jimin" as the Who singer wins Global Artist in Europe award at the 2024 Hanteo Awards 

The Hanteo Music Awards is scheduled for February 15 and 16 this year. BTS member and soloist Jimin was one of the winners, as announced on Day 1 of the event.

Ad

The award was received after the singer's achievement of becoming the longest-charting K-pop soloist on the UK chart with the album Muse. Fans began to pour their love for the artist by trending "Congratulations Jimin" on X.

"CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN GLOBAL ARTIST IN EUROPE JIMIN OUR JIMIN WON AN AWARD"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Jimin continues to add reasons to be proud of him" a fan wrote

"OH MY GOD !! WHATTT??????? JIMIN WON THE GLOBAL ARTIST IN EUROPE IN HANTEO MUSIC AWARDS 2024 !!" a fan replied

"Congratulations Jimin you're so loved in the UK and Europe" a user wrote

Expand Tweet

Ad

The data collected through Hanteo Charts and fan votes is then calculated to crown the winners across categories at the award function each year. Fans showed love and support for the singer. They also appreciated his hard work to achieve this feat. Here's what the rest of the comments looked like:

"yay congratulations jimin! im proud of u, my love" a fan wrote

"CONGRATS LOVEEE!!! JIMIN YOU ARE ALWAYS SO COOLLL" a fan replied

Ad

"europe on fire for jimin" a user wrote

All you need to know about the Hanteo Music Awards 2024

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards are scheduled for February 15 and 16 this year. The event honors all the K-pop artists and music releases across various categories like Best Album, Best Artist, Best Performance, and Rookie of the Year, among others. The Hanteo Music Awards are one of the oldest award functions in South Korea.

Ad

The first day ceremony was hosted by Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon. It also saw performances by artists like TXT, Kim Jae-joong, Lee Mu-jin, and Minnie of (G)I-DLE. Upon the conclusion of the first day's activities, the organizers began preparing for the next day as well. The Day 2 red carpet is scheduled for 5 PM KST, whereas the awards ceremony is slated to begin at 7 PM KST.

Where is BTS' Jimin right now?

BTS' Jimin is currently serving the mandatory military enlistment. He enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged sometime in June 2025.

Before his military enlistment, the singer had released his second album, Muse, in June 2024. The album featured the title track Who, and other artists like Loco as well. The album came almost a year after the singer's first album, Face, which was released in 2023. Over the years, the Who hitmaker has participated in writing and composing tracks for the songs in BTS albums as well as his solo ventures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback