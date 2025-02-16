"Greatest singer of all the time"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin becomes first & only Kpop Soloist with multiple albums surpassing 2.3 B streams on Spotify

On February 14, 2025, BTS' Jimin emerged as the first and only K-pop soloist to have multiple albums surpassing 2.3 billion streams on Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. The male artist had two albums that achieved the mentioned milestone. Face and Muse recorded over 2.4 and 2.3 billion streams, respectively, on the audio listening platform.

For those unversed, Face was released on March 24, 2023, through BigHit Music. It featured seven tracks, including Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy (English ver), and Letter. The male artist's second mini album, Muse, was dropped on July 19, 2024. It consisted of seven songs, namely, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

Subsequently, the fandom ARMYs celebrated BTS' Jimin's latest milestone on social media. Excitedly, an X user tweeted praising the male artist.

"Greatest singer of all the time! Jiminaa has worked hard prior to his debut on his vocal skills!! Well deserved Soloist."

The fandom expressed pride in BTS' Jimin for his recent feat even though he has been enlisted for mandatory military service. They talked about how the two albums, Muse, and Face, continued to reflect the male artist's thoughts and feelings.

"Both albums reflecting Jimin's thoughts and feelings, both albums masterpieces Congratulations Jimin,"- a fan reacted.

"Tailor of Chaos #JIMIN Becomes the FIRST & ONLY Korean K-Pop Soloist in HISTORYwith Multiple Albums SURPASSING 2.3 BILLION Streams on Spotify - #FACE & #MUSE RULELEGENDARY,"- a fan shared.

"I am so proud of you,"- a fan commented.

The internet users also stated that Jimin's Muse emerged as the fastest Korean album by a K-pop soloist to surpass 2.3 billion streams on Spotify. It was also crowned as the first 2024 album to achieve the milestone.

"Jimin’s “MUSE” has now surpassed 2.3 billion streams on Spotify. It is the fastest Korean album by a K-pop soloist in history to achieve this feat. — It’s the first 2024 album by a K-pop act to reach this milestone,"- a user reacted.

"Legend Jimin continues to showcase his worldwide influence through his albums,"- a user shared.

"achieving this in span of two years is crazy work,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jimin was featured in Are You Sure?!

BTS member was featured in the South Korean variety program Are You Sure?! alongside fellow bandmate Jungkook. The eight-episode show aired on August 8 and ran till September 19, 2024.

The show showcased the duo on an unprecedented journey through countries, including, South Korea, the USA, and Japan. The series is available to stream on Disney+.

Meanwhile, in other news, on December 2, 2024, the South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that BTS' Jimin donated 30 million won (US$ 26,224.92) to Busan City for the Busan Habitat Challenge. It was used for the improvement of the living conditions of older people in the city.

Jimin is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

