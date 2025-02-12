"Just pure talent and real music"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin's 'WHO' placed among the 100 biggest global chart hits of the 2020s decade

BTS' Jimin's hit track Who was ranked 98th among the 100 biggest global chart hits of the 2020s by Talk of the Charts. The ranking was based on global chart data from December 2019 to February 2025, using an inverse points system. Who earned 4,513 points, making fans proud.

For those unversed, Who, is the title track of BTS' Jimin's second mini album Muse. It was released on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

Subsequently, his latest milestone circulated on social media. It went viral among the fandom ARMYs. They shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate his feat, and an X user tweeted:

"just pure talent and real music jimin you are a LEGEND."

The fandom stated that BTS' Jimin's WHO was the best song released in the decade. They flaunted how the male artist continued to dominate the music scene despite being enlisted for mandatory military service.

"This is literally one of the best songs released this decade,"- a fan reacted.

"I hope Jimin is aware of how hugely successful this song has become while he’s still in the military. Congratulations, Jimin,"- a fan shared.

"In 7 months, while serving his country,"- a fan commented.

The fandom stated that despite a lack of substantial promotions, the male artist achieved the latest milestone.

"Let's take a moment to thank the 875613 "like this if you've never heard this song" posts... that boosted its outreach. Thanks to them MANY people checked it out. Heard it. And loved it,"- a user reacted.

"This is amazing!!! The song doesn't have industry push, no playlisting no radioplay. Jimin couldn't even promote. Congratulations Jimin,"- a user shared.

"jimin's the only reason i had this unrelenting urge to pay for premiums. was not the type to buy albums, but did it just for him…there's just something so fascinating about his music, and it's all thanks to like crazy and who,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jimin was featured in Are You Sure?!

Following BTS' Jimin'a mandatory military service, the male artist was featured in the travel variety program Are You Sure?!. He embarked on an unprecedented journey with fellow group member Jungkook. They visited places including the USA, Japan, and South Korea.

Are You Sure?! featured eight episodes. It premiered on the streaming platform Disney+. The show ran till September 19, 2024. He also released his digital single Closer Than This after enlistment on December 22, 2023, through BigHit Music.

BTS' Jimin is expected to be discharged from military service in June 2025.

