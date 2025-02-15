On February 14, 2025, the Brit Awards officially announced that BTS' Jimin's track Who was Brit Certified Gold, making the fandom proud. He received this accolade for selling over 400,000 units of the song in the United Kingdom.

Notably, Who became the first release by a male K-pop soloist and the first solo track by a K-soloist in the last decade to achieve the feat. The idol also emerged as the first K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone.

Following the announcement, Jimin's latest achievement quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating his success. One X user tweeted:

"soloist jimin 's insane success makes me so happy for some reason like yess baby you deserve this and even more."

Fans also pointed out that the BTS member had not promoted Who in the United Kingdom.

"didn’t even set a foot in uk to promote and yet he has the first solo song by a korean soloist to be certified gold, that’s deserved af," a fan reacted.

"No k-pop male soloist has ever achieved this, but Jimin did it first and with no label support and no promotions in the UK and on his own," another fan shared.

"Korean solo artist achieving this without any promotion in UK is crazy he's still stuck in military rn," an X user mentioned.

Meanwhile, others discussed how he emerged as the first K-pop soloist after PSY to achieve the feat.

"His power you all!!! Jimin didn't promote in UK and still doing amazing in one of the biggest music markets So proud of Jimin and everything he is achieving as an artist Keep supporting his music," a user reacted.

"It does not require cooperation or promotion abroad. He can succeed without any privileges, even during military service. He can succeed in any way. For this reason, some resort to reducing it. Corrupt rules go crazy with real success," another X user shared.

"He's the First Kpop soloist since Psy to do this omg this is insane and he did that without even promoting," an X user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jimin's Who track

For those unfamiliar, Who is the title track of the artist's second mini-album, Muse, released on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. The album features seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

The artist also appeared in the South Korean travel variety program Are You Sure?! alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. They embarked on an unprecedented journey in the USA, UK, and Japan. The series consists of eight episodes and is available to stream on Disney+.

The K-pop idol is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

