“Can't wait"- Fans thrilled as BTS' j-hope is reported to release an MV for his upcoming single 'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)'

On February 26, 2025, Rolling Stone reported that BTS’ j-hope’s upcoming digital single, Sweet Dreams, will be accompanied by a music video. The single is scheduled for release on March 7, 2025, at 2 PM KST, featuring American singer Miguel.

The artist is known for his album Kaleidoscope Dream and the Grammy-winning hit Adorn. BigHit Music describes the R&B pop track as a “soulful” serenade about “the desire to love and be loved.” The news of a music video has caught fans' attention. Fans expressed their excitement, with one X user saying:

"His MV are always cinematic. Can't wait to see his vision."

Even more fans joined the conversation, sharing their anticipation.

"Sweet Dreams will be released with Music Video. Thank you, hobi!," one netizen commented.

"This is so exciting!!!," one person noted.

"The music video having surreal and whimsical visuals," one X user said.

Moreover, fans are hoping for a j-hope "choreography" in the music video.

"A MUSIC VIDEO OH GOD GRANTED MY PRAYER. NOW A CHOREO TOO PLEASE HOSEOK A CHOREO WONT HURT," another fan remarked.

"He’s been following all these dancers on tiktok and a new one this morning pls there has to be choreo," another fan shared.

"We gettin’ choreography for Sweet Dreams, right? Hybe Performance directors and choreographers sharing Sweet Dreams," another X user added.

BTS’ j-hope to debut Sweet Dreams at a fan event and solo concert

Along with the release of Sweet Dreams, the BTS star will hold an offline fan event, Sweet Dreamland, on March 7, 2025. It will take place at 1 PM KST in front of the Seom Gavit convention hall. Fans worldwide can watch it live on Weverse.

Fans could potentially the first live performance of Sweet Dreams at j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul. The show marks the start of his first solo world tour. The Seoul concerts are set for February 28 to March 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome.

After Seoul, HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour will stop in multiple cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, Los Angeles, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka. The tour runs through June 2025.

BTS' j-hope (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

The 31-year-old's collab with Miguel adds to his growing list of genre-spanning partnerships. He has worked with several American artists on solo projects. In 2019, he dropped Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G. In March 2023, he teamed up with J. Cole for On the Street. A year later, in March 2024, he released HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, featuring producer Benny Blanco, and Nile Rodgers.

Sweet Dreams is j-hope’s first solo project since HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 in March 2024. The EP hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

