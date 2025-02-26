When, how, & where to stream BTS’ j-hope’s ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ tour shows online? All you need to know 

On Wednesday, February 26, Big Hit Music revealed the streaming details for BTS' j-hope's upcoming solo world tour in Seoul, HOPE ON THE STAGE. On February 28, March 1, and March 2, the K-pop idol is expected to roll out his inaugural three-day concert for his solo world tour in Seoul at the KSPO Dome, and the same is expected to be live-streamed for fans and interested viewers who can't physically attend the event.

To attend the online concert, fans and netizens should purchase the online tickets on February 28, which will be available on BTS' official Weverse account. The live streaming will begin at 7 PM KST for the first show, at 7 PM KST for the second show on March 1, and at 7 PM KST for the last show on March 2. All three shows' recorded versions will also be available on Weverse for delayed viewing.

The February 28 show will be available for viewing on March 7 at 7 PM KST, and the March 1 and March 2 shows will be rolled out on March 8 and March 9 on Weverse at 6:30 PM KST and 6 PM KST, respectively. The links for the same are also available on BTS' Weverse channel. To access the live streaming on the same day as the concert, the enter button for the livestream link on Weverse will open one hour before the commencement of the streaming, at 6 PM KST, for all three shows.

The start and end time, however, as announced by BigHit Music, might slightly vary according to the commencement and conclusion of j-hope's three shows of HOPE ON THE STAGE in Seoul.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope or Jung Ho-seok is a South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013 alongside his fellow BTS members. He currently stands as one of the members of the Rap Line subunit which also includes the members, SUGA and RM.

The idol also stands as a soloist in the K-pop industry. While j-hope has rolled out mixtapes such as Hope World, and other solo tracks through BTS' albums like Outro: Ego, Trivia: Just Dance, etc., he made his official solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Jack in the Box, in 2022. Soon after the same, j-hope enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in April 2023.

In October 2024, j-hope was discharged from the military, and the idol has been slowly reentering the music industry. The idol recently released a single called LV BOX featuring Don Toliver on February 21, and the same track was also initially rolled out at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 show in Paris. The track was produced by Pharrell Williams.

Following the same, j-hope also announced his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to kickstart on February 28. Here are the dates and venues for all the shows announced so far:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Most recently, on February 26, BigHit Music revealed that the idol will release another single, Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel on March 7 at 2 PM KST. Therefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the long list of activities, releases, and other schedules j-hope has planned for the fans.

