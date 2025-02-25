“Sometimes it makes me cringe or feel embarrassed”— BTS’ j-hope gets honest about his music journey

BTS’ j-hope recently reflected on his songwriting process in an interview with WKorea, published on February 25, 2025. He shared that he strives to capture his emotions and mindset at the moment of creating music.

Ad

This approach, while deeply personal, sometimes makes him feel embarrassed when revisiting past work.

"I try to fully capture my emotions and attitude I had at the moment of working on music. That's why I find myself drawn to the music I made at those moments even after long time. Of course, sometimes it makes me cringe or feel embarrassed. Still, I feel like this approach is authentic and becomes the foundation for my musical growth."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope discusses music, inspirations, and upcoming world tour in W Korea interview

BTS j-hope, in his interview with W Korea, reflected on his latest projects, inspirations, and personal journey. During the Louis Vuitton show, he surprised audiences by debuting an unreleased track, LV Bag, a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver.

Pharrell, whom j-hope shared he admired since childhood, personally invited him to work on the show’s music. Recalling the recording process, j-hope shared that Pharrell personally directed him and praised the energy in his voice.

Ad

He also met Don Toliver for the first time at the show, and they discussed working together on another track. The song LV Bag holds personal significance for j-hope, as it reflects his appreciation for Louis Vuitton bags, an interest rooted in his childhood.

As he prepared for his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, which kicks off in Seoul on February 28 and covers 15 cities, he expressed excitement about performing again. He saw the tour as an opportunity to showcase his artistry and connect with fans.

Ad

Ad

The setlist includes tracks from Hope On The Street Vol.1, an album that j-hope considered deeply personal. While Jack In The Box displayed his artistic ambition, Hope On The Street Vol.1 was more intimate, as he shared, emphasizing his foundation in dance.

"My music is based on dance, and Hope On The Street Vol.1 was an album that began from dance. Since I was young, I have always expressed music through dance. I’ve always had a desire to express the vivid energy of music that I felt through dance. I also believe that good music makes people dance. This album was my attempt to incorporate dance into music," said the BTS member.

Ad

Reflecting on his roots, j-hope credited his father’s passion for collecting items as an influence. Growing up surrounded by his father’s DVD collection and later witnessing his interest in figurines, he learned the value of building a personal collection.

He also spoke about inspiration from music, citing Doechii’s Grammy-winning album Alligator Bites Never Heal and Tyler’s Chromakopia tour as recent sources of motivation. These works fueled his ambition to elevate his performances and music further, as he shared.

Ad

j-hope also acknowledged the role of his supporters in keeping him grounded. He stated that the expectations and encouragement of those watching him, including ARMY, provided strength and stability.

His approach to songwriting remained natural and organic, as he strove to capture the emotions he felt at the moment of creation. He admitted that while some past works made him feel embarrassed, he valued the authenticity of his process.

Among his own songs, I Wonder… featuring fellow BTS member Jungkook was one he continued to appreciate over time. He noted that the track remained fresh to him, with the rap verse becoming even more comfortable to listen to as time passed. The song was particularly meaningful because he wrote all the top lines himself.

Ad

He recalled how he traveled to LA immediately after completing his military service, aiming to work on music, meet people, and immerse himself in the culture. While not everything went as planned, he valued the creative experiences he had there. He also reflected on key moments in his career, highlighting the impact of Jack In The Box and his participation in Lollapalooza as pivotal.

"I had numerous promotions after releasing <Jack In The Box> in 2022, [...] I held a listening party for the first time, and I had a chance to interact with artists from different genres. [...] Looking back now, it was quite a bold decision. I wonder how I could make such an attempt," said the rapper.

Ad

He added,

"I still respect my past self in many ways. I also want to mention my bold decision to participate in Lollapalooza. This experience strengthened my belief in the music I was doing. Lollapalooza was a meaningful moment that contributed to my solo world tour. The promotions I decided back then still inspire and motivate me today."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With a new album on the horizon, j-hope hopes that his upcoming music will be received as something listeners can enjoy for a long time. His current focus is on completing his projects while maintaining his health, emphasizing that well-being is his top priority.

j-hope's new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, is expected to drop in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback