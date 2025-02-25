On February 25, 2025, W Korea published an interview with j-hope, in which he named American rapper, singer, and songwriter Doechii as his current favorite artist.

When asked about what inspires him, he candidly shared that he draws inspiration from various sources, notably Doechii's Grammy-winning album, her stage performances, and live content, which truly impressed him. The idol said:

"As a musician, I get inspired by things related to music. Recently, Doechii's <Alligator Bites Never Heal>, which won the Grammy Awards, was an album that made my blood boil. I think I've seen almost all of Doechii's stage performances and live content. She's the artist I'm most into these days."

Fans were thrilled by the idol's statement, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration between the two artists. One fan remarked on X:

"Jhope and doechii, the real rappers. Collab when?"

Fans' reactions continued to flood the internet after the BTS rapper expressed his admiration for Doechii, with many urging both artists to collaborate soon. One fan even praised the rapper's recent collaboration with Pharrell, Don Toliver, and Doechii's track.

"Doechii being ARMYs and Jhope loving her back. Best interaction ever!!! Now Hit on same stage pls!!' said another fan.

"I need a collab plssss I’ve been waiting for months now. I’m obsessed with LV Bag and Boiled Peanuts," another fan commented.

"Doechii has been a fan of BTS since at least 2019 and Hobi has been supporting her on her huge album even before the grammy. Both have similar beliefs about hip-hop and like to experiment with the flow. We need a collab!" exclaimed another fan.

Meanwhile, some praised Doechi and remarked that j-hope certainly knows how to recognize a good artist.

"She is incredibly addictive and her recent Grammy presentation showed how good an artist she is and how much she has prepared," another netizen reacted.

"This comes as no surprise, especially since Doechii's mixtape leans heavily on boom bap, a style jhope not only appreciates but also excels in himself. He also mentioned being into Tyler, the Creator, another artist who has been popping off with his album Chromakopia," remarked another fan.

"I listened to doechii a little bit and immediately remembered jhope their styles are really similar," another fan wrote.

More about j-hope's current and upcoming activities

j-hope announced the dates for his highly anticipated Hope on the Stage world tour in January 2025. The tour will begin with a three-day event at Seoul's KSPO Dome on 28th February and 1st and 2nd March.

Following the Seoul shows, the tour will make stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The Asian leg will feature multiple-night performances in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China, and Taiwan.

On 21 February 2025, Don Toliver released a new track, LV Bag, featuring j-hope and Pharrell Williams. The song, which was previewed at Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show, marks the BTS rapper's first musical release since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024.

j-hope also teased his upcoming solo release with a new clip titled 'Beginning of a New Dream' on YouTube. On Instagram, he captioned the post, 'New music on the way. 2025.03,' hinting at a release in March.

In other news, j-hope is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin, scheduled for July 12 and 13, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

