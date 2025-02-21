"J-hope has never made a bad verse in his whole life"- Fans rave as BTS member collaborates on LV Bag with Don Toliver, Speedy, and Pharrell

Don Toliver and Speedy's LV Bag, featuring J-hope and Pharrell Williams, was released on February 21, 2025. The track marks the BTS rapper's first musical release since completing his military service in October 2024.

The song was teased briefly by Pharrell during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris last month. LV Bag again created a buzz when J-Hope accidentally crooned a few lines from it during his birthday special Weverse Live on February 18.

The collaboration has already set social media abuzz, with listeners sharing their love and praise for the Daydream singer's verses.

"J-HOPE has never made a bad verse in his whole life !!" a fan commented on X.

Comments kept pouring in as fans applauded Hobi's verses and the song, claiming that it was "addictive."

"Infectious beat, j-hope's verse is fire!" an X user reacted.

"LV BAG Song of the year, it's really addictive guys," another fan remarked.

"They did well...i really love his voice and his verse its so addicting," one fan wrote.

Fans also conveyed their opinions on the track, demonstrating their enthusiasm for the song in their own unique ways.

"'She's a single friend of mine --mm yeah' one of my fave lyric from LV bag by Don Toliver x J-hope . & being the dancer that I am, I couldn't pass this up bc the beat is too GOOD," commented a fan on X.

"LV BAG makes me want to get my non-existent fancy car out of the garage, roll down the windows and cruise through the city being the cool person I am not," reacted another.

"I dont really know how to explain it, but #LVBag sounds so luxurious. It oozes bling and sparkly expensive things. Cant wait to see you in 2 months Hobi," remarked one other fan.

More about J-hope's latest collaboration and upcoming activities

The Mama vocalist's new collaborative song, LV Bag, was first heard as the grand finale of Pharrell Williams' show as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director.

Pharrell produced the track, along with three other original songs that soundtracked the event, including Seventeen's Bad Influence and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's Timeless.

Pharrell Williams and his frequent design collaborator Nigo walked out in the show as LV Bag played in the background, exchanging greetings with J-hope and other A-list front row attendees, including Travis Scott and Bradley Cooper.

The track blends Don Toliver's rap, Pharrell's distinctive production style, and the energetic flow of the BTS vocalist. The song is not about a specific designer label; it embodies a lavish lifestyle of opulence, showcasing wealth. Its laid-back beat is enhanced by understated synths, smooth bass lines, and a mesmerizing rhythm.

Meanwhile, in January 2025, the BTS rapper and singer also unveiled a teaser clip on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, titled Beginning of a New Dream, hinting at his upcoming solo release. Set to a hip-hop beat, the video follows his journey to Los Angeles, where he is seen working on music with a producer. Posting the same clip to Instagram, the idol wrote in the caption,

"New music on the way. 2025.03."

In addition to new music, Hobi is all set to embark on a highly anticipated concert tour, Hope On the Stage, starting on February 28 in Seoul's KSPO Dome. The concert will then head to North America—Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles—before moving to Asia, including the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China, and Taiwan.

In other news, the idol is all set to take the stage as headliner at the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival in July 2025.

