“Ohh we won" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope gets credited as main artist under Don Toliver's 'LV BAG'

BTS' j-hope and American rapper Don Toliver teamed up for the track LV BAG. The song was produced by Pharrell Williams and debuted during the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show in Paris on January 21, 2025.

Ad

On February 21, 2024, the song was officially released by Toliver. BTS fans noted that j-hope was credited as one of the main artists in the song credits alongside Toliver and Speedy.

For the unversed, in contrast to a featured guest who only makes a brief appearance, a singer who is credited as one of the "main artists" on a song is regarded as a primary performer on the track, contributing significantly to the vocals and overall sound.

Ad

Trending

The artists' credit of LV BAG ignited a flurry of excitement across social media platforms. One fan wrote:

"Ohh we won."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans lauded Don Toliver for "doing it right" and properly crediting the musicians who collaborated on the project.

"Doing it right, we love to see this," a fan wrote.

"J-HOPE CREDITED AS MAIN ARTIST of LV BAG!!!" another fan commented.

"Showing appreciation for Don, JHope & everyone else involved keeps the comment section balanced. It makes sense to give credit to all the artists on LV BAG since its a collaboration. Plus it helps boost engagement, which is always a good thing for streaming," another fan said.

Ad

Some fans mentioned how BTS' Namjoon (RM) wasn't credited as one of the main artists on Neva Play by Megan Thee Stallion. They expressed gratitude that j-hope got his flowers.

"J-HOPE CREDITED AS MAIN ARTIST ON LV BAG...still kinda bitter that namjoon was only credited as featured artist on neva play," a fan remarked.

"First thing I checked the moment it dropped," another fan added.

Ad

"We needed this for joon with Neva Play too. Congratulations Jhope!!!" another fan added.

BTS' j-hope drops LV BAG ahead of his upcoming solo world tour

Ad

LV BAG marks a significant milestone in j-hope's career, being his first musical release since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024.

Before his enlistment, he released the EP Hope On The Street Vol. 1 in March 2024, which featured collaborations with artists like Benny Blanco and Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM.

In addition to the buzz surrounding LV BAG, the ARSON rapper is gearing up for his first solo world tour, titled Hope On The Stage. The tour is set to kick off with three consecutive shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Ad

Following the Seoul performances, the BTS rapper-songwriter will take his tour to various international destinations, including the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan, among others.

Additionally, the BTS rapper will also headline the 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin on July 12.

Fans can grab their Hope On The Stage tickets from Ticketmaster, LIVE Nation, and other verified regional ticketing websites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback