"KING BEHAVIOR AS ALWAYS" - Fans celebrate as 'LV Bag' featuring BTS j-hope debuts at #1 on both Worldwide and European iTunes Song Chart 

Don Toliver, Speedy (USA), j-hope, and Pharrell's collaboration LV Bag has made a powerful debut on the global music charts. The track surged to the top of the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts after securing #1 on iTunes in 50 countries.

In the US, it entered the Top 5 on iTunes, reflecting its growing popularity. Released on February 21, 2025, the track marks j-hope's first music release since completing his military service in October 2024.

Blending hip-hop and R&B elements, LV Bag highlights Don Toliver's signature style, j-hope's performance, and Pharrell Williams' production. The track reflects on the luxurious lifestyle and the allure of wealth. The relaxed tempo is elevated by subtle synths, deep basslines, and a catchy groove.

Following its release, fans flooded social media with praise, calling the song an instant hit. Many hailed j-hope's return, celebrating his contribution to the track's groove. One fan wrote,

"IKTR! KING BEHAVIOR AS ALWAYS."

"JHope literally out here dominating the charts and everyone playlists," commented one netizen.

"DESERVED CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE CONGRATULATIONS DON TOLIVER," said one fan.

"This is awesome! Let's continue to stream through out the charting week. We need to enter into top ten of hot100. Stream harder today," posted one ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"I'm gonna say it again🤭. This is the best collaboration released in 2025!!!" shared one individual on X.

Fans showered X with praise for j-hope's performance, highlighting his impact. They showcased their pride in his achievements.

"Hobi keeps proving his global dominance! LV Bag debuting at #1 on both Worldwide and European iTunes is another milestone in his unstoppable journey. His impact is undeniable!" read a comment on X.

"This collaboration between four talented artists has taken the music world by storm," commented an X user.

"Yeeeesss!!! So proud of you, especially EU ARMY !!! #1 Global & #1 EU but in US #3, but still no Tour dates of BTS members..." posted this netizen.

"jhope's influence is unstoppable! LV Bag soaring to #1 on both Worldwide and European iTunes proves his global dominance. His verse, energy, and unique style continue to set new standards. Another win for the king! Another win for BTS!" added this person on X.

Chart-topping success with LV Bag as j-hope gears up for solo tour, new album

LV Bag marks j-hope's first release since his March 2024 EP, Hope On the Street Vol. 1. Released March 2024, Hope On the Street Vol. 1 included collaborations with Jungkook on I Wonder, Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers on Lock/Unlock, and Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin on I Don't Know.

According to a report from the World Music Awards in South Korea, LV Bag debuted at #24 on the Bugs chart and #27 on the MelOn Hot 100 Real-Time chart. It marked a strong presence in the country's competitive digital music rankings.

Additionally, the track has gained traction on Shazam, surpassing 50,000 searches as listeners worldwide continue to discover and engage with the song. The song reached #1 on iTunes in 50 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, United States, Austria, France, Greece, Ukraine, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Egypt, Uganda, and more.

LV Bag is produced by American musician and record producer Pharrell Williams and Mathaius Young. The track's songwriting credits go to Pharrell, Don Toliver, and j-hope. The track has also been added to Spotify's RapCaviar, the platform's largest hip-hop playlist.

Pharrell's track LV Bag first gained attention in January 2025 when he previewed it at the Louis Vuitton FW25 show in Paris. As the song played, he and Nigo greeted front-row guests, including j-hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper. The show also featured tracks like The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's Timeless, SEVENTEEN's unreleased Bad Influence, and Final Fantasy VII's One-Winged Angel.

Meanwhile, j-hope is set to embark on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour kicks off at Seoul's KSPO Dome with three concerts on February 28, March 1, and March 2, with showtimes at 7 pm KST, 6 pm KST, and 5 pm KST, respectively. These performances mark his long-awaited return to the stage following his military discharge.

After Seoul, he will tour major cities across the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Notable venues include the Barclays Center in New York and the Allstate Arena in Chicago. His Asia stops feature Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, with the final show set for June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

Alongside the tour, the BTS member is gearing up to release his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March 2025. He first hinted at new music in a YouTube video titled Beginning of a New Dream uploaded on BANGTANTV.

This video showed his creative process in Los Angeles with a producer. The rapper later shared on Instagram with a "2025. 03." caption, suggesting a March drop.

On February 13, 2025, My Daily confirmed that j-hope would appear on the web variety show Fairy Jaehyung. Additionally, he is set to guest on JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator on March 2.

Ahead of his birthday, j-hope donated 200 million KRW to Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital, as reported by Star Today on February 18. He expressed his desire to continue this annual tradition, making a meaningful contribution each year.

Beyond his tour and album, j-hope is also preparing to headline Lollapalooza Berlin in July.

