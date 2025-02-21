"I THOUGHT WE'RE ALL BROKE?????"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour merch gets sold out despite the prices

BTS’ j-hope's solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE MERCHANDISE sold out within an hour of the pre-sale period. On Friday, February 21, 2025, HYBE MERCH launched the pre-sale release of j-hope's world tour merch on Weverse at 10 am KST.

BTS fans flocked to Weverse to order the merch and the whole stock was completely sold out in an hour. Notably, several fans had expressed their concerns regarding the high prices of the products in the HOPE ON THE STAGE merch line.

However, since the pre-sale stock sold out, many netizens were left confused. They were surprised as the merchandise was unavailable within minutes despite the prices. They took to X to share their thoughts about this moment.

"I THOUGHT WE'RE ALL BROKE?????," a fan said.

"Wait, wth? #HOPE_ON_THE_STAGE_TOUR merch already went on sale and they're sold out? When did it go on sale?!," a fan added.

"Me watching the merch getting sold out left and right .... WEREN'T YOU GUYS BROKE??????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!," a user stated.

Fans expressed their thoughts on j-hope's solo world tour merch selling out on the same day of the pre-sale.

"SM TICKETS SITE BROKE BECAUSE OF HIGH TRAFFIC LMAOOOOO THE DEMAND IS INSANEEE. ALL HIS TOUR MERCH SOLD OUT IN MINS TICKETING SITE FOR HOTS TOUR DOWN… A NORMAL DAY IN HOBILAND. JUNG HOSEOK AND HIS POWER…", a fan commented.

"ARMYS really did saved up during their enlistment and this just the tour merch pa lang of 1 member!," a netizen mentioned.

"Mfs out here saying OUHHHHH ITS TOO EXPENSIVE and yet sell it out before i have a chance to blink," a netizen added.

BTS fans expressed their wish to purchase the merchandise at the concert venues in the future.

"This better be available during his concert," a fan wrote.

"I truly hope every single one of these items are on sale in the venues," another fan wrote.

"I'm just gonna hope to get merch on concert day and if I don't its just not in the cards for me," a user said.

About BTS’ j-hope's solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE merchandise

On February 18, 2025, HYBE MERCH unveiled the concept teaser and photos of BTS rapper j-hope's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, merchandise through their official social media pages. The products in the tour merchandise collection were officially revealed on February 20, and the first pre-sale went live on February 21, 2025.

The merchandise collection includes products designed on the basis of ideas and concepts suggested by j-hope himself. The collection includes:

Official Light Stick Ball Cap

Multi-Fabric Cap

Beige Cowichan Cardigan

Black Hoodie

White S/S T-shirt

Brown Tour T-shirt

Cross Bag

Shopper Bag

Ball Cap

Bandana

Yellow HOPE Slogan Muffler

Red Tour Slogan Muffler

Chipmunk Plush Keyring

Layered Ring Set

Mini Photocard Set

Image Picket

Crossword Blanket

Necklace

Instant Photocard Set

Premium Photo

Lucky Draw Photo

Poster Set

Sticker Set

The second pre-sale began on February 21, 2025, at 12:30 pm KST on the Weverse Shop website. Meanwhile, BTS’ j-hope will commence the world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE with the first three shows on February 28, March 1, and March 2, in Seoul at KSPO Dome.

The Seoul concerts will be for paid live streaming on the fan platform Weverse.

