On February 25, 2025, W Korea released an exclusive interview with BTS' j-hope where he talked about his artistic journey, future plans, and his passion for music. While the interview discussed various aspects of his career, one moment particularly captured fans' attention—his thoughts on the song "I wonder…."

The song was his collaboration with bandmate Jungkook from his 2024 album Hope on the Street Vol. 1. j-hope expressed how this track remains timeless for him, emphasizing that no matter how often he listens to it, it never loses its charm. He praised Jungkook's contribution, stating that his vocals blended perfectly with the song's melody, creating a lasting harmony.

What made "I wonder…." even more special to him was that he had personally crafted all the top-line lyrics, making it one of his most cherished works. When asked what song feels different as time passes, he stated:

"That would be 'I wonder… (with Jung Kook of BTS).' I never get tired of this song no matter how often I hear it. Jung Kook's featuring also creates a perfect harmony. Especially the rap verse feels more comfortable to listen to over time. The song is even more meaningful, because I created all the top lines myself."

The song, which carries a heartfelt message about trust and the passage of time, resonated deeply with both the artist and ARMY. Fans flooded social media with reactions, calling the track a "masterpiece." An X user, @beaunamjoonty, wrote:

"AGREED. I WONDER... IS TRULY A MASTERPIECE I wonder why I wonder... is so underrated."

Netizens flocked to social media to talk about the track. Some praised the collaboration between the BTS members, while others called the track their favorite.

"my fav song from Koobi," an X user wrote.

"Every time I listen to I wonder, I feel good. The song is gold I agree," another fan commented.

"that's my most listened song as well," a netizen remarked.

"oh my hopekook :((( hes so right though that song sounds fresh and so light every time," another person added.

Fans also appreciated j-hope and Jungkook's blend on the track and thanked the rapper for sharing it with them.

"The way you speak about 'I Wonder…' shows how much heart you put into your music. Your lyrics, combined with Jungkook's voice, created something timeless and so special. Every listen feels like a new experience ,thank you for sharing a piece of yourself with us," a fan wrote.

"HE KNOW HE GOT A BANGER IN HIS HANDS," another user commented.

More from the exclusive interview of BTS' j-hope with W Korea

Apart from discussing I Wonder…, j-hope dived into several topics during his W Korea feature. The interview highlighted his latest collaboration with Louis Vuitton. His pictorial for the magazine showcased his ability to merge high fashion with his unique style.

Additionally, his surprise at the brand's 2025 F/W Men's Collection Show left an impact, as he introduced LV Bag, a track created in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver.

J-hope also spoke about his return to the stage with his Hope On The Stage world tour, set to begin in Seoul on February 28, 2025. As his first solo tour, the concert series is a milestone, spanning 15 cities across North America and Asia.

J-hope expressed his excitement about performing live again, stating that his passion for the stage remains stronger than ever. He said:

"I always have thirst for being on the stage. I have a strong desire to show myself on stage. At this point, I’m fully prepared for everything. Now it’s time to set the stage on fire."

The conversation also touched on j-hope's inspirations, including how his father's love for collecting shaped his appreciation for art and storytelling. When asked what influenced his roots, he answered:

"My dad. When he falls into something, he passionately collects related items. For example, when I was young, our house was filled with DVDs that my dad collected. He also had a hobby of collecting stones, and he is now collecting small figurines. Since I grew up watching him, I naturally learned the joy and importance of creating my own collection."

J-hope's Hope On The Stage world tour will run from February 28, 2025, in Seoul to June 1, 2025, in Osaka.

