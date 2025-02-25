"KING"—Fans react as BTS' Jungkook reigns as the #1 most-mentioned topic on K-pop socials for two consecutive quarters despite hiatus

BTS member Jungkook recently ranked first for two consecutive quarters as the most-mentioned K-pop topic on social media. The 2024 Global Hallyu Trend Analysis Report by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism was released on February 24, 2025. The data included an analysis of the most mentioned Korean topics like food, K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean movies, across the globe.

The data report suggested that several countries like India, the United States, Turkey, the UK, and Nigeria showed a high number of searches pertaining to various topics within the Hallyu Wave. Fans were amazed by BTS member's popularity.

For the uninitiated, the Hallyu Wave refers to the cultural phenomena of the popularity of Korean culture in mainstream media. It is an umbrella term that refers to the audiences' interest in all things South Korean—from K-pop to K-dramas, and Korean food to beauty and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to Jungkook being ranked first on 2024 Global Hallyu Trend Analysis Report:

"Jungkook being the main character without any new releases or being active for 2024, the power he holds in his absence is going to be nothing compared to when he’s back," a fan wrote.

"Everyone is waiting for Global Pop Superstar Jung Kook! The anticipation is building... less than 4 months to go," a user wrote.

"Jungkook proving you can win the internet even while perfecting the art of camouflage," a fan replied.

Fans continued to shower compliments for the BTS member and acknowledged his global influence.

"GLOBAL POPSTAR JUNGKOOK," a fan replied.

"Look at that ... Of course Jungkook is everywhere... He's on everyone's lips&minds day&night," a fan wrote.

"The hallyu point being the highest overall in 1st quarter of 2024 with 15K mentions for Jungkook.....he is insane," a user wrote.

A closer look at the 2024 Global Hallyu Trend Analysis Report as Jungkook ranks first

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the 2024 Global Hallyu Trend Analysis Report spanned 30 countries with searches done from October 2023 to September 2024. Approximately 680,000 foreign news articles and online posts were analyzed to produce this report.

India ranked first in the highest volume of hallyu-related searches, followed by the United States, Thailand, and Turkey. Turkey topped the list of most searched Korean drama topics. The 2023 JTBC drama Doctor Cha was also remade in Turkish under the title Bahar.

Coming to the K-pop related searches, India once again topped the list, followed by Thailand and the Philippines. K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans (NJZ) were the most searched. BTS members Jungkook and Jin were the most searched among the seven members, with Jungkook topping the most-mentioned topic for two consecutive quarters list.

Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun starrer Exhuma, Netflix's hit thriller Squid Game, and Jung Hae-in starrer I, Executioner, were amongst the most searched Korean dramas and movies. China showed maximum interest in Korean movies.

The Korean term "mukbang," a live-streamed eating show, was one of the most searched keywords for similar shows, even when it came to non-Korean cuisines.

Food items like kimchi, soju, bibimbap, fried chicken, and Buldak ramen were the most searched food items. The health benefits of kimchi and Kimchi Day celebrations were the cursory topics covered by media outlets. Nigeria, the United States, and the UK showcased the most searches for Korean food topics.

Chae Soo-hee of the Culture Ministry’s International Cultural Affairs Promotion Division said:

“We will continue to provide timely and diverse analytical data based on overseas sources to support the development of customized Hallyu policies and business strategies for different countries and continents.”

In other news, BTS member Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment duties. He is expected to be discharged sometime in June 2025 around the same time as fellow BTS members RM, Suga, V, and Jimin. Prior to his enlistment, Jungkook had released his solo album Golden.

