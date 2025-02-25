"Jin was, is and will always be the main event!"— Fans gush as report finds Jin's Olympic torch relay among major key global K-pop moments in 2024

According to a report by Herald Economy, published on February 25, 2025, BTS's Jin's participation in the Paris Olympics torch relay was one of the most celebrated K-pop moments worldwide. The report's recent analysis of the 2024 Global Hallyu Trend highlights that his involvement in the event generated widespread enthusiasm across international media and social platforms.

Following the release of the 2024 Global Hallyu Trend report, which named the event a key K-pop moment of the year, ARMYs (the BTS fandom) flooded social media with their reactions.

"Jin was, is and will always be the main event!," one fan said.

"So proud of my man!! He’s really a superstar. 😍" wrote a netizen.

"Seokjin is the main event wherever he goes, his impact is based on his fans' love and support too😍" said an X user.

"K-pop was the main topic of interest across most continents, with BTS being mentioned the most. Among them, Jin's Olympic torch were mentioned," read one comment on X.

"Kim Seok-jin is in the main K-pop keywords of 2024 🥹💙 Exciting, exciting, exciting," posted another fan.

Jin's mention in the report sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans around the world, with many celebrating his impact on the global stage.

"Jin being recognized as one of the major keywords for K-pop in 2024 is a testament to his global influence. His participation in the Paris Olympics torch relay was not just a proud moment for ARMY but also a historic event that captured worldwide attention," wrote an ARMY.

"Superstar Jin's impact 🔥can't wait to see the face of Gucci, Milan's main character the silver voice of kpop global superstar Kim Seokjin 🌙❤️" read another comment on X.

"Jin’s influence is undeniable! Being named a major K-pop keyword for 2024 shows how much he dominates global conversations. His Olympic torch relay moment was iconic, proving that even after military service, he remains a powerhouse in the industry. Our moon shining brightest!" added this individual on X.

2024 global Korean wave report highlights K-pop’s dominance led by BTS Jin and K-food’s rising popularity

On February 25, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korea Culture and Information Service, released the 2024 Global Korean Wave Trend Analysis Report. The report analyzed 680,000 pieces of Korean Wave-related data from foreign news articles and social media from October 2023 to September 2024. It highlighted key trends in K-pop, K-food, K-dramas, and K-movies across various regions.

The report found that Korean Wave content was most frequently covered in Asia (50.6%), followed by Europe (27.5%) and North America (13.6%). Asia showed above-average engagement across all Korean Wave-related content, while K-pop dominated coverage in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America.

Meanwhile, K-food received the highest proportion of mentions in North America, Africa, and Oceania. By country, India, the United States, Thailand, and Turkey recorded the most reports on the Korean Wave.

K-pop was particularly favored in India, Thailand, and the Philippines, whereas K-food gained considerable traction in Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Korean dramas attracted strong interest in Turkey, while Korean films received extensive coverage in China.

K-pop remained the most discussed element of the Korean Wave on a global scale. In 2024, the most frequently mentioned keywords were BTS, Jin, Jungkook, Blackpink, and NewJeans (NJZ). BTS drew significant attention due to news regarding the members' military enlistment and discharge, Jungkook’s album achievements, and Jin’s torch relay at the Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics contributed to a surge in global interest in Korean culture. Korea House, the largest cultural venue ever established for the Olympics, showcased Korean culture to international visitors.

Additionally, BTS member Jin’s participation in the torch relay, the Korea Season 2024 event, and the Team Korea Cheering Stick campaign attracted substantial media attention. Blackpink also remained a hot topic, with media coverage focusing on their YouTube and Spotify records along with the members' solo endeavors.

K-pop artists continued to broaden their influence globally, particularly in India, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, the UAE, and Turkey. This growth was fueled by active music releases and international concerts.

According to the report, while K-pop sustained its dominance across most regions, K-food gained substantial attention in North America. Reports featured topics such as the establishment of Kimchi Day, the health benefits of kimchi, and the rising popularity of Buldak Bokkeum Myeon (fire chicken noodles).

Social media reflected similar trends, with keywords like kimchi, spicy, and delicious appearing frequently. Mukbang, a concept in which a person broadcast themselves eating, also remained a trending topic throughout the year, indicating its widespread recognition beyond discussions about Korean food.

Kimchi, soju, chicken, bibimbap, and bulk bokkeum myeon were the most discussed K-food items in 2024. On social media, kimchi, mukbang, and buldak were the most popular terms, with mukbang consistently appearing across all quarters.

Korean dramas and films also attracted widespread attention. The most talked-about movies included The Outlaws, Veteran 2, The Outlaws 4, and Concrete Utopia. Meanwhile, dramas like Squid Game 2, Queen of Tears, and Lovely Runner garnered notable interest across multiple continents.

Chae Soo-hee, the Overseas Public Relations Policy Officer at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasized the importance of global data analysis in shaping strategies for the Korean Wave. She stated that the Ministry would continue to provide timely insights to help develop customized policies and business strategies for different regions.

Meanwhile, BTS's Jin released his second original soundtrack, Close to You, on January 26, 2025, for the ongoing series When the Stars Gossip. The song quickly gained traction, reaching #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

By February 11, 2025, it had claimed the top spot on the Amazon Music Chart and the Amazon Best Sellers chart. Additionally, he will be a regular cast member on Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang.

