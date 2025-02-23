"Did that with no mv or big promo?" - Fans celebrate as LV Bag featuring BTS' j-hope debuts at #20 on Spotify Global with 3.5M filtered streams

LV Bag, a collaboration track between Don Toliver, Speedy, BTS' j-hope, and Pharrell Williams, made a strong debut on Spotify Global. The track secured the #20 spot on the platform with 3.55 million filtered streams.

Released on February 21, 2025, the song also landed at #52 on US Spotify with 706,000 streams. The achievement also marked Don Toliver's highest-charting song on the platform as a lead artist.

Blending hip-hop and R&B influences, LV Bag features Don Toliver's signature flow, j-hope’s dynamic performance, and Pharrell Williams’ production touch.

The track explores themes of luxury and wealth, complemented by a relaxed tempo, deep basslines, and subtle synths.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the track’s achievements. Many pointed out the strong debut despite minimal promotion, emphasizing the global reach of the artists involved.

"did that with no mv or big promo, LV bag the hit that u are 😍 " a fan commentd on X.

"we have full tracking days, this hit can achieve more higher lets keep working hard😁" posted one ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"'LV Bag' by Don Toliver & Speedy, featuring j-hope of BTS and Pharrell Williams, is off to an impressive start! Hitting #20 on the Global Spotify Chart with over 3.55 million streams shows the track’s instant global appeal—j-hope’s dynamic flow and Pharrell’s signature touch clearly elevate it."

"Plus, cracking #52 on the US Spotify Chart with 706k streams is a solid stateside debut. This collab’s luxe vibe and star power are paying off big time!" shared one netizen.

"No Jeremy, no ads, no payola, no playlist support only organic successes Congratulations Jhope 🫶," read a comment on X.

"we did good 🥹💜 now let's aim for stability and rise higher!! remember longevity and consistency is the key ♡," wrote an individual on X.

However, some fans expressed disappointment with the ranking. As streaming numbers continue to rise, fans remain optimistic about LV Bag's performance on upcoming charts.

"Was expecting at least 4m+ streams but well keep streaming, let's at least stay stable," read a comment on X.

"I can't believe it for the first time I thought we could give jhope a bigger debut but apparently not, there's a lot of blah blah but none of them give you a playlist," one ARMY mentioned.

"remember both, like crazy and WHO went #1 on global Spotify a few days after being released. don't be discouraged and let's increase tomorrow to 5M atleast," expressed this fan.

"Army we need to be consistent until hobi march comeback 👏🏻 we need this song charts high until hobi release hiss new comeback song," a fan added this comment.

j-hope’s LV Bag makes waves globally as he gears up for a solo tour and new album

LV Bag marks j-hope’s first release since his March 2024 EP, Hope On the Street Vol. 1, which featured collaborations with Jungkook (I Wonder), Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers (Lock/Unlock), and Le Sserafim’s Huh Yunjin (I Don’t Know).

The track LV Bag, produced by Pharrell Williams and Mathaius Young, debuted on February 21, 2025, as j-hope’s first music release following his military discharge in October 2024.

Upon release, LV Bag quickly climbed the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts.

It secured #1 in 50 countries, including the United States, Argentina, Brazil, France, India, and Thailand. It also entered the Top 5 on US iTunes, reflecting strong international interest.

In South Korea, the track debuted at #24 on Bugs and #27 on the MelOn Hot 100 Real-Time chart, according to World Music Awards. Additionally, it has surpassed 50,000 searches on Shazam as more listeners discover the song.

Pharrell first teased LV Bag in January 2025 at the Louis Vuitton FW25 show in Paris, where he and Nigo played the track for front-row guests like j-hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper.

The event also featured tracks like The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s Timeless, SEVENTEEN’s unreleased Bad Influence, and Final Fantasy VII’s One-Winged Angel.

LV Bag's momentum continued post-release, earning a spot on Spotify’s RapCaviar, the platform’s biggest hip-hop playlist.

Meanwhile, j-hope is preparing for his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, kicking off with three concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2. The tour will take him to major cities across the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

It includes stops at venues like New York’s Barclays Center, Chicago’s Allstate Arena, and arenas in Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok. The final show is set for June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

In addition to the tour, j-hope is set to release a new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March 2025. He first hinted at the project through a YouTube video uploaded to BANGTANTV, documenting his creative process in Los Angeles.

A later Instagram post with the caption "2025.03." further fueled anticipation.

Beyond music, j-hope will appear on upcoming variety shows including Fairy Jaehyung and JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, where he is set to guest on March 2.

