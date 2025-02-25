"There is s*xism in hip-hop" — DJ Akademiks believes Megan Thee Stallion's "stagnation" happened because she is more of an influencer than rapper

DJ Akademiks has sparked debate, claiming that s*xism plays a role in the trajectory of female rappers in hip-hop, referencing Megan Thee Stallion.

On February 24, 2025, during a live episode on Twitch, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the career trajectory of Megan Thee Stallion. He claimed that female rappers like her do not release music frequently because they are engaged in other activities, positioning them more as influencers.

Additionally, he remarked that much of their content is centered around s*xuality, reducing the necessity for frequent music releases.

"I'm just saying, I sometimes think when we are talking about music, and we start to talk about these female rappers, it's a reason why, like, there is a s*xism in hip hop, but there is a reason why their music do not go nowhere a lot of that focus on music," DJ said.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to prominence with her freestyling videos, which she often shares on Instagram. Her latest album, Megan: Act II, was released on October 25, 2024. It is an expanded version of her third studio album, Megan.

DJ Akademiks weighs in on Megan Thee Stallion's career status

On Monday, February 24, 2025, during a live Twitch session, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the career progression of female rappers while reviewing Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram profile.

He suggested that the rapper's perceived "stagnation" stemmed from her prioritization of influencer activities over releasing new music consistently.

"So, me personally I believe that the Megan Thee Stallion's like her stagnation in hip-hop because, she almost was like in mid of a rise and staggering, right... But she was like supposed to be the next stop and everything stagnated and then the Tory thing... But is she dropping enough music, no," DJ said.

DJ also began his livestream by suggesting that female rappers do not need to release music as frequently as other artists like Drake.

He argued that instead of consistent music releases, they can drop one music and rely on strong marketing strategies or post bikini pictures to maintain their presence in the industry.

"female rappers don't have to drop music at the rate of a Drake... Because they dropped one project or go on one tour, they get so much marketing behind that, all they do is have to post bikini pictures and get sh*t ton of those marketing deals and other promotions," DJ said.

DJ Akademiks also claimed that female rappers often engage in other activities, such as modeling, promoting tequila brands, or endorsing beauty products like nail and makeup lines, which results in the dropping of less music content.

This is not the first time that DJ has commented on Megan's career trajectory. On June 27, 2021, during a live Twitch stream, he previously referred to Megan as "overhyped" and criticized her album Good News, calling it "mid."

"I guess I'll start by saying this: I am now in belief that Meg Thee Stallion's career has been propelled, overhyped... I'm sorry... She just dropped it's called Good News. It's mid. It's mid," DJ said.

As of now, DJ Akademiks has not clarified what prompted his comments, nor has Megan Thee Stallion responded to his remarks.

