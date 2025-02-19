"Drake PR team trash like that?" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks saying he will "try to talk some sense" into Drizzy to sell shirts and vinyl 

On February 18, 2025, DJ Akademiks took to X to claim that he would talk to Drake and try to convince the rapper to sell merchandise like shirts and vinyl for his next album. He also called out fans for being concerned about sales and numbers. In his tweet, DJ Akademiks wrote:

"Don’t worry… imma try to talk some sense into Drake as well for his next solo album .. since yall care bout sales now. I’ll convince him to sell shirts vinyls and every other bundle like other rappers do to get their fake a** numbers."

DJ Akademiks' tweet about Drizzy (Image via X/@Akademiks)

While Akademiks didn't explicitly mention it, there is a possibility that his statement stemmed from the mixed reviews Drizzy's new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has been getting.

As per a report by HotNewHipHop dated February 19, 2025, the album is projected to sell 250K copies in its first week, and the publication called this number "alarmingly low" for the rapper.

Meanwhile, netizens quickly took to X to react to Akademiks' statement, as one user tweeted:

"'Imma try to talk some sense into Drake' Drake PR team trash like that?"

Several netizens continued posting their diverse reactions to Akademiks' tweet:

"I genuinely want to see how much he would sell first week with bundles and merch," an X user commented.

"'Care about sell' when that’s all AK care about if you been watching him for years lmao," another user mentioned.

"It's funny how much gravitas you think you have," a netizen stated.

"Drake does not like you bro stop," one other said.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper suggested that Drizzy would portray better numbers in sales if he went independent.

"The entire catalog will be on the charts if he dropped vinyls and bundles for each album rn," an X user tweeted.

"That's a million in a week, easy. If he's independent, it would be amazing," a netizen remarked.

"He need to do it for the one time show these rappers no one comes close," another mentioned.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album marks the second-biggest debut of 2025 so far

According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated February 16, 2025, Drizzy's collaboration with PartyNextDoor achieved the accolade of being the second-biggest debut of 2025 so far. The album reportedly debuted with 56.6 million first-day streams, while The Weeknd's album Hurry Up Tomorrow got 57.9 million streams on its first day.

The publication reported that 73 countries have ranked $ome $exy $ongs 4 U as the top album on Apple Music. Additionally, tracks from the latest record, such as Moth Balls, Gimme A Hug, and CN Tower, have topped music markets in Canada, Australia, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The album also acquired the #1 position in the major music markets of Kenya, Jamaica, Nigeria, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the track CN Tower reached the No.1 position in 14 countries and made its way to the top 10 in several major music territories.

While Drizzy and PND's latest collaboration album is still receiving mixed responses, DJ Akademiks took to X on February 19 to claim that the record is about to sell 250K in its first week.

The album was released on February 14, 2025, and Akademiks claims it will be No.1 in the coming week, beating the record in the second position by at least 100K.

