LA Lakers star LeBron James posted a video on social media listening to the new song featuring rapper 2 Chainz. The Georgia-born rapper, along with Larry June and The Alchemist, released an album called "Life Is Beautiful" on Feb. 7. The song of the same name is featured as the sixth track on the record.

On social media, James posted a video of himself cruising on the road in a convertible car while the song was playing. The Lakers star posted it on his Instagram story and gave a shoutout to the artists behind the song by tagging them. The four-time champion tagged 2 Chainz and June.

Watch the video below of James vibing to the new music.

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to point out that James is now listening to other artists as he seemingly has beef with Grammy-award-winning artist Drake. Their feud started as soon as James was seen in attendance at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" in June 2024. This was during the middle of Drake's beef with the California-native rapper.

James' recent post got attention from fans and they brought up his beef with the Canadian rapper.

"He wanna bump Drake so bad 🤣," a fan said.

"My goat listening to NPCs cause him and Drake beefing 💔💔💔" another fan said.

"N***a dying he can’t bump that new Drake," one fan commented.

Other fans applauded James for listening to other music.

"That’s how you know this album is heat. N***a not even trying to rap the lyrics lmao." a fan said.

"It might feel like a publicity stunt, but bron has always had elite taste in hip hop music," another fan commented.

"W music taste. He was listening to Mach Hommy a while back too," one fan said.

Drake threw shade at LeBron James during a concert in Australia

After LeBron James showed support to Lamar, his relationship with Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) drastically changed. The Lakers star's presence in the concert birthed a feud with the 38-year-old artist.

Earlier this month, Drake performed in Perth, Australia for his "Anita Max Win Tour." In one of his songs, "Nonstop," the artist changed one of his lines to throw shade at the four-time MVP. The performer had the line “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man” to the song.

Originally, the song had the line "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?"

Once close friends, Drake and James shared a bond before the rapper had a beef with Lamar. During his "It's All a Blur Tour," the rapper behind the song "Passionfruit" brought out the 6-foot-9 forward and his son, Bronny James.

However, their relationship has clearly changed since.

