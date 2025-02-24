Former LeBron James teammate replaces JJ Redick on ABC/ESPN's broadcast team: Report

LeBron James' former teammate Richard Jefferson will join the ABC/ESNPN broadcast after the crew's former member JJ Redick left to take on the head coach's position at the LA Lakers.

According to The Athletic's senior writer Andrew Marchand, Jefferson will join Mike Breen and Doris Burke in the network's top broadcast team. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player will also work on this season's NBA Finals with the ESPN crew.

Before Jefferson, Redick held a sit alongside Breen and Burke. The new Lakers coach provided valuable insights and broke down complex plays into simple statements for the audience.

Jefferson has played in the NBA for more than a decade and has been a part of eight teams in his 17-season-long career. He won the NBA championship in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Jefferson played 1,181 career games, averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Moreover, Jefferson is an NBA champion and has been to the Finals two times with the Cavs. He has experienced the pressure and the expectations that come while playing on the biggest stage in the basketball world.

This experience will allow the former Cavs player to share and add more depth to his coverage.

Richard Jefferson loves that his career high is against LeBron James

Richard Jefferson spent the latter half of his career playing as a role-player. However, the 2016 NBA champion once had the potential to be a man main on a squad. Jefferson was drafted by the New Jersey Nets which later became the Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday, the Nets' Instagram handle posted a video where Jefferson recalled his career-high 42 points.

"I love it that my career high is against Bron. He doesn’t care because he’s got a couple of trophies in there," Jefferson said.

The then-Nets player posted his career high against a young LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 22, 2004. Bron and Jefferson became teammates down the line and helped the Cavs lift their maiden championship.

