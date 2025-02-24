Skip Bayless shares honest feelings on LeBron James-Luka Doncic tandem in wholesome tribute: "It is a privilege to watch them"

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless was in awe of how effective the partnership of Luka Doncic and LeBron James was against the Denver Nuggets. Bayless had nothing but praise for the LA Lakers duo following their dominant performance on Saturday night in Denver.

Ad

In a post on his social media accounts after the win, Bayless shockingly had some great things to say about LeBron. He even praised Austin Reaves along the way, but it was all about "The King" and "Luka Magic." The pair helped the Lakers get better of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, 123-100.

"These are the two greatest passers who have ever played together on the same team," Bayless said. "These are two Magics (Johnson), and they have a half-a-Magic who starts at guard with them in the three-guard starting lineup, and that's Austin Reaves, who was great again. ...

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But Luka and LeBron have formed, right before your very eyes, the greatest passing partners we have ever seen in the history of this league. It is a joy, it is a privilege to watch them night after night. I just sat back tonight and said, 'Wow, wow, wow.'"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

From 5:45 onward:

Ad

Luka Doncic finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Doncic set the pace for the LA Lakers, scoring 16 points in the first quarter as the purple and gold dominated the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James contributed 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Austin Reaves had 23 points and seven assists. Rui Hachimura also came up big with 21 points and four assists.

Coach JJ Redick had a defensive game plan against Nikola Jokic, who only took seven shots for the entire night. Jokic still finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Lakers forced him to commit six turnovers.

Ad

Luka Doncic set for Dallas Mavericks reunion on Tuesday

Luka Doncic set for Dallas Mavericks reunion on Tuesday. (Photo: IMAGN)

After his incredible performance against the Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers fans are looking forward to Luka Doncic's next game versus his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic will host the Mavs on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

Doncic was traded by the Mavericks on Feb. 2 to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. It has been called one of the most shocking deals in NBA history due to the Slovenian superstar's track record of excellence at such a young age.

Expand Tweet

There was outrage among front offices since Mavs general manager Nico Harrison didn't reach out to other teams, who might have had better offers than the Lakers. Nevertheless, it was a win for the historic franchise, though Doncic could technically become a free agent after next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback