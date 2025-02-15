"This is serious?" — Netizens divided as PSY apologizes to comments under his recent post displaying weight loss

On 14 February 2025, PSY took to Instagram to showcase his transformation, posting images of his slimmer self alongside a throwback image from 2006. He captioned the contrasting photos, "2006&2025."

Ad

The post sparked criticism from some fans, with comments questioning whether he had lost control over his health or suggesting that he now seemed more out of shape.

Ad

Trending

In an unexpected turn, PSY started sharing apologies in response to the comments made on his Instagram post.

Screenshots of fans' comments under PSY's Instagram post where he is apologizing to them (Image via Instagram/@42psy42)

Many fans were puzzled, wondering why he would need to apologize for their weight loss. They took to X to express their confusion.

Ad

"This is serious? " a netizen questioned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others believed it was wrong to criticize someone for losing weight, and forcing him to apologize is taking it a step too far.

"Apologising for becoming healthier is diabolical," another netizen commented.

"If you’re upset for a guy for having a better lifestyle and taking care of himself including his health then you are not a fan you are just a hater and that’s on facts," said another fan.

Ad

"What world do these people live in? Where a man has to apologize for taking care of his health and staying healthy and improving his life? Fans should be happy for him and not attack him," another fan added.

However, amid all the confusion, many fans have clarified that it is a light-hearted exchange between the singer and his fans. Their scolding him for losing weight is an inside joke within the fandom.

Ad

"It's actually a running joke where they say while PPL want other celebrities to lose weight but not psy it ain't about male idols or female idols.........It's like a humour idk how to explain it to you but this ain't tht deep," a fan explained.

"They are just joking, but English speakers take it seriously," another fan reacted.

Ad

"context: part of psy’s shtick in korea is that he always maintains a chubbier look despite singing and jumping around nonstop on stage for hours and hours, has been for decades. so his fans jokingly say he’s being “unprofessional” for losing that roundness as he gets older," another fan commented.

This is not the first time PSY has apologized for his weight loss to his fans

The weight loss banter between Gentleman vocalist and his fans is not new. In the past, whenever he lost weight, his fans playfully criticized him, and he, in turn, promised not to lose too much weight.

Ad

In 2021, while promoting HyunA's new song, fans noticed his sudden weight loss and jokingly reprimanded him. In response, PSY apologized for his weight gain and jokingly promised to regain it.

However, when multiple articles began circulating online regarding this exchange, netizens struggled to understand the joke. To clear up any misunderstandings, the singer took to Instagram to clarify the lighthearted nature of the interaction, ensuring that international fans wouldn't misinterpret his apology as serious.

Ad

Ad

Since then, whenever he posts a picture that shows him in a slimmer avatar, fans jokingly criticize him, and he humorously apologizes.

In other news, the Gangnam Style singer is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV show, KPOPPED, alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The show will feature the global star collaborating with K-pop artists to reinterpret hit songs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback