Everything we know about Tory Lanez's upcoming prison album 'PETERSON' dropping this Friday

Tory Lanez is reportedly gearing up for a new album, titled Peterson, scheduled to be delivered to streaming platforms this Friday (March 7). The project was reportedly produced in prison, while he continues to serve his 10-year sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Ad

Tory's camp announced the project via his Instagram today (March 5), confirming the LP will officially serve as the sequel to Lanez's 2020 album DAYSTAR, stating:

"Dear 2025 … This COMEBACK is PERSONAL. ALBUM NAME - PETERSON. SEQUEL OF - DAYSTAR. FRIDAY !"

Ad

Trending

His post also gives fans their first look at Peterson's official cover art, which features a picture of the incarcerated rapper standing shirtless inside what appears to be his cell at the California Correctional Institution.

This marks Tory's first music release for 2025, following the Prison Tapes series he dropped all through 2024, which gave fans a preview into the type of music he managed to record via his jail phone.

Fans interested in purchasing an exclusive vinyl for Peterson can visit Lanez's official website, with all album associated merchandise scheduled to ship out on March 10, 2025.

Ad

Screenshot of Tory Lanez's official website and the listing of his upcoming album 'Peterson' (Image via daystarpeterson.com)

The website also confirms 18 full-length records which are reportedly set to be included in Peterson's tracklist. Hosting features from Yoko Gold, King Midas, Sonstar, and more, the complete tracklist for Tory's upcoming prison album has been provided below:

Ad

FREE ME (feat. Yoko Gold and Jaquain) SNEEZE WRONG WHITE LIGHTNING THROUGH THE STORM (feat. Yoko Gold and Sonstar) 9$IDE X AMETHYST MAWA INTERLUDE X LUNCH TRAY (feat. Max B) $AILOR MOON (feat. Davo and King Midas) VERDICT DAY LAWYER FEES/CAN'T LET IT SHOW SLIPPING/FALLING (feat. Yoko Gold) CHARLIE ROW X WISHING WELL (feat. Yoko Gold) PHONE SECS X FACETIME (feat. King Midas) T.D.F X COUNTY JAIL ON SATURDAY (feat. DSTNY)

GANGLAND/WOLVES RUN IN PACKS (feat. Wolfgang Peterson and Kai'lon Peterson)

Ad

I FXCKED THE LADY COP MY SHAYLA X SPICE-RILLA (feat. DSTNY) BACK OUT$IDE (feat. DSTNY and SOS) FREE TORY (feat. DSTNY)

Tory Lanez announces eighth studio album 'Peterson' dropping this Friday

Information regarding a new Tory Lanez album began to surface last month after a video went viral across social media platforms featuring the rapper and his mixer recording a project while in prison.

Ad

The video clip ends with their session being disrupted by a prison riot, resulting in Tory having to abandon the recording as prison officers dispensed pepper spray to contain the brawl. Previously in September 2024, during a raid in his cell, all of Lanez's equipment was seized by guards, disrupting his 2024 mixtape releases.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Officially marking his eighth studio album, following up on 2022's Sorry 4 What, Tory's Peterson was described as the first real-time prison album that was "recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner."

The announcement was made during his prison interview with the Full Send podcast, uploaded to YouTube on February 28, 2025, where he stated:

"The album is coming March 7. I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The incarcerated rapper went on to explain why he believes most prison-recorded music sounds bad, citing that Peterson's mix would sound exactly like projects he's released in the past.

"And it's professional. It's going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album. But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It's a lot of emotion into it, but it's the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before," Tory Lanez stated.

Ad

The announcement of a new Tory Lanez album comes a week after he and PartyNextDoor exchanged shots, following a leak from PND's camp which suggested a new diss track against the incarcerated rapper was being recorded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback