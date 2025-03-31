"Ty$ made the right choice" — Internet reacts as Kanye West accuses Playboi Carti of being an "agent", claims Ty Dolla $ign was told to denounce him

On Monday, March 31, @Kurrco posted a video clip of Kanye West in an interview with DJ Akademiks, in which the 99 Problems rapper was in a black outfit that resembled the KKK attire, and claimed that Ty Dolla $ign - his longtime collaborator - was forced to denounce him by record executives.

For the unversed, the KKK group - Ku Klux Klan - is a white supremacist hate group in the USA known for its extremist ideology, racism, and violence.

Beyond talking about Ty, West also spoke against industry manipulation and antisemitic conspiracies.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 820K views and 6K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

"Ty$ made the right choice"

Some netizens criticized West for not self-reflecting, while others claimed that he hadn't been the same since the release of Donda.

"It’s insanity that Kanye sees every person leaving his life and doesn’t wonder one time 'am I the problem?' I mean the guy isn’t self reflecting at all it seems" - commented an X user.

"Ever since Donda passed Kanye ain’t been the same. Pain" - added another.

"The best timeline would have had ye die after releasing DONDA. This is bs of the highest order lmao" - posted a third netizen.

On the other hand, other X users supported Ye's beliefs, claiming that the Flashing Lights rapper had a point.

"Ye spitting the truth as always" - replied a fourth user.

"IFYKYK people are so focused on the outfit but he is saying it has been happening for generations to many artists." - wrote a fifth one.

For the unversed, Ty Dolla $ign took a stance against Kanye West's online rants back last month. On February 11, the 42-year-old wrote in an Instagram story:

"I don't condone ANY form of hate speech towards anybody."

Dolla $ign has a long history working with Kanye West. The duo teamed up to release two joint albums - Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 - last year.

Kanye West defended his Jay-Z post

Besides his remarks about Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West also spoke about his Jay-Z tweet in his interview with DJ Akademiks (released on Sunday, March 30).

The Gold Digger rapper said at one point in the interview that his comment about Jay-Z's kids made his alleged antisemitic rant seem not as bad. Akademiks agreed with West, adding that he felt like the post about Jay-Z's kids was by far his worst.

Ye then cut the DJ short, asking if the tweet was really his worst or perhaps one of his "best or the strongest," bringing their conversation to an awkward end.

Kanye West's interview with Akademiks was posted on Rumble 13 hours ago (at the time of writing this article) and has since received more than 65.8K views.

