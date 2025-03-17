"I miss when you praised God in your music"—Netizens react as Kanye West unveils name of his new Sunday Service band

On March 16, Kanye West (Ye) disclosed the name of his new Sunday Service band, sparking strong reactions online. During a rant on X, he announced the band’s controversial name and credited Mowalola for designing its logo.

Ad

Kanye West tweets the name of his new Sunday Service band (image via X/@kanyewest)

In another tweet, Kanye West unveiled the cover art for his new album, which features his Sunday Service band. The insignia is a red Swastika on a black background. However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Ad

Trending

Several fans on X have reacted to the name given to Ye's choir. Among them, user @RealXHabib claimed that the rapper wanted to be "God."

"I miss when you praised God in your music Now you just want to be god," wrote the user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The continuous desperate attempts for relevance and attention are so embarrassing and tiresome at this point. Nobody cares, Kanye," commented another.

"There’s nothing wrong with him he’s just an attention seeker and we need to stop giving him that attention," another user opined on X.

"Kanye craves attention. His existence seems to hinge on receiving attention," declared a netizen.

Ad

A user on X asked for teasers of Kanye's new album with Sunday Service, writing:

"Kanye’s Sunday Service is evolving—new band name, new vibes. This is about to be next-level. 🚀 Can we get some teasers already?"

"Can we just stop reporting on anything he does? This is literally what he wants," wrote another.

"He acts like a 13 year old that screams when it's quiet in the class room for attention," opined a netizen on X.

Ad

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Ye really do be doing the most outrageous sh*t lol," a user commented.

"Ye like half of your fans can’t even say this🏚️ still love u tho. Unless I have ur permission 😅just for that ofc," quipped another.

"This is blasphemy against God ye,,, please bring back the God fearing man i used to know," inferred another user on X.

Ad

Before revealing the logo of his Sunday Service band, Kanye West called for volunteers to join his Sunday Service band, The Hooligans. However, the rapper's terms and conditions for prospective candidates were seemingly outrageous.

According to his tweet, the candidates had to be "All males. NO FAT PEOPLE. The skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker. With shaved heads, OR must be willing to shave head if approved. MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS."

Ad

It also said that candidates from across the globe could apply, but the casting would be held in Los Angeles.

Kanye West releases new music featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs and North West

Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At Madison Square Garden - Source: Getty

On March 15, 2025, Kanye West dropped a new single reportedly featuring his daughter North West and Sean "Diddy" Combs. At present, Diddy is incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre for charges related to s*x trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

Ad

Titled Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine, the song was released via a post on X and featured a video of a blank screen with the audio playing in the background. Ye captioned it as:

“Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine new song by Puff Daddy feat. His son King Combs my daughter North West and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the tweet was deleted soon after and doesn't exist on Kanye West's X profile as of writing. A TMZ report also stated that Kim Kardashian had allegedly tried to stop North West from being a part of the song. The report alleged that the 44-year-old didn't want her daughter to be involved in the legal complications surrounding Diddy.

In the screenshots shared by Ye, Kardashian addressed the same, writing:

“I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song. To protect her.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Kardashian's alleged legal complaint implored the arrangement of an emergency hearing session. Although Kanye West was absent, he reportedly decided not to release the song. However, it was dropped soon, along with screenshots of his alleged conversation with Kardashian.

Both the tweets containing the song and Kanye West's conversation with Kim Kardashian have been deleted as of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback