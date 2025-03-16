Kanye West furious after learning Kim Kardashian holds sole ownership of North West trademark, vows to "Go to War"

Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, are seemingly getting involved in a new dispute related to North West’s birth name trademark. Ye shared a post through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on March 15, 2025, expressing his frustration over the fact that Kim owns the trademark of North West’s name and added:

“Ye’s user of North’s name, likeness, and trademark in connection with this recording is not only a violation of the parties’ 2022 Stipulated Judgment as the parties share joint custody, but also an infringement under state and federal laws. Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest and asked...”

Apart from this, Kanye West also added a screenshot of his alleged conversation with Kim Kardashian. The former said in the beginning that he won’t speak to Kim again.

However, Kim replied that Ye reportedly agreed to trademark North West’s name when Kardashian approached him for the same.

Kim also wrote that she and Kanye allegedly agreed to Kardashian getting the names of the kids alongside their trademarks when they were born and that no one else would take it. Ye then wrote in his message:

“Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

Meanwhile, Kim has not shared any response to Ye’s tweet or the alleged conversation screenshots until now. As per the latest update, the post has been deleted.

Kanye West has released a new song featuring North West

While Kanye West’s latest tweet related to the trademark has already created headlines, soon after, he dropped a new single featuring North West on the same day.

The single is titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine and West added a video to a post on X on March 15, 2025, which had a blank screen and the audio of the song playing in the background. The song also features Diddy, and Ye revealed the same in the caption as he wrote:

“Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine new song by Puff Daddy feat. His son King Combs my daughter North West and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams.”

A report by TMZ on March 15, 2025, stated that Kim had allegedly attempted to stop the song from getting released. Notably, North West reportedly visited Ye’s studio recently, and after the recording process was complete and Kim Kardashian found out about it, she decided to approach the court.

The reason Kim tried to prevent the song’s release was that, allegedly, she was not willing to get her daughter associated with the legal issues related to Diddy. In the screenshots shared by Kanye West on his X post on Saturday, Kim addressed the same by writing:

“I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song. To protect her.”

An emergency hearing session was also arranged after Kim sent the legal letters, and although Ye was not present at the same, he reportedly decided not to release the single.

However, the song came out on the same day on social media platforms, after Kanye West shared screenshots of his alleged conversation with Kim Kardashian. The rapper has yet to reveal the reasons behind the release of the track.

