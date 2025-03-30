Kanye West claims the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef and lawsuits remind him of "No Diddy campaign"

Weeks after teasing his interview with Kanye West, DJ Akademiks has officially released snippets of their conversation on Sunday, March 30, 2025, via Akademiks TV. Several clips have been making the rounds on social media, including the one where Kanye compares Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef to the "No Diddy" campaign.

Kanye, dressed in an all-black robe costume with a black KKK-inspired hood covering his face, made a statement in a clip shared by @FearedBuck on X on March 30:

"The Kendrick mixed with the Universal, all that takedown of Drake, reminds me of the 'No Diddy' campaign for Diddy. Like they going all out."

Explaining his theory, Kanye referenced Playboi Carti and R. Kelly, saying:

"Now you two women beaters and you got two supposed p*dophiles, watch this, one, no, you got three— Carti, Puffy, Kendrick. The two p*dophiles—Drake and R.Kelly—or supposed. Puffy and R. Kelly are in jail"

Kanye West also speculated on what might happen if "they" want to take Drake out of the scene in the future, adding:

"With Drake, five years from now, when they feel like they really want to get that boy up out of here, they're going to play the Kendrick song. That's how far they're going."

The interview clip surfaced just hours after DJ Akademiks shared a teaser on X, suggesting that the interview will be released soon, writing, "Meet me at 1 PM EST." The teaser also came days after he told his fans during a live stream that the interview had been edited and was ready to go. However, he doesn't think Kanye West "wants to put it out," claiming that he was prepared to scrap it if necessary.

Kanye West shares who he thinks was better between Kendrick Lamar and Drake in new DJ Akademiks interview

In another clip from his interview with DJ Akademiks, Kanye West weighed in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, which culminated in a series of diss tracks in 2024, including Kendrick's Grammy-winning Not Like Us. But while the track earned a record-breaking five awards, including Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys, Kanye believes Drake is better than Kendrick.

He stated in the clip of the interview shared by Kurrco on X on March 30, 2025:

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important."

He further shared his thoughts on last year's beef between the two rappers, also bringing Future and Young Thug into the narrative:

"What Future has done [and] Thug, with Drake, just culturally, is...that sh*t last year, I could barely sit through that sh*t. That sh*t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit sh*t written all over it."

This wasn't the first time Kanye West has taken shots at Kendrick Lamar. According to Billboard, on March 18, 2025, Kanye expressed his dislike for Kendrick's Oscar-winning Not Like Us in a separate X post. Kanye also allegedly accused the Atlanta rapper of being a "r*pist" and claimed that "noooobody has ever listened to Kendrick or knows any of his songs", in a series of posts on X as per reports by Rolling Stone, on March 19, 2025.

Earlier in March, Kanye West made headlines by wearing an all-white Ku Klux Klan outfit, the same version of the all-black costume he wore to the DJ Akademiks interview.

