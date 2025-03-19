Kanye West fires shots at Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future in series of angry posts on X

Kanye West is no stranger to sharing no-holds-barred posts on X, and the latest are jabs against fellow rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Drake. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, March 19, 2025, he aimed at one of the rappers featured in Playboi Carti's newest album release, MUSIC: Future. Ye wrote:

Ad

"AFTER LISTENING TO CARTI'S ALBUM IMA SAY SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SAY ... FUTURE'S WASHED."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Ye shaded Kendrick Lamar, also featured in Carti's MUSIC, in a separate post saying:

"KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A R*PIST."

In a subsequent post, Ye took another jab at the Not Like Us rapper, who recently took five wins at the 2025 Oscars, including Best Rap Song:

"NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS."

However, Kanye West's latest rants against rappers didn't end there. Besides shading Future and Kendrick as musicians, he called out Drake for his "really bad" clothing style in Australia.

Ad

In another post, alongside a picture of the Family Matters rapper sporting bright yellow shorts, blue cowboy boots, and a matching blue beanie, Ye called his outfit a "CRIME," adding that he didn't know the rapper was "STARRING IN BARBIE 2."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also repeatedly called Drake a "FA**OT" in a series of X posts, mocking him for going to Australia "FOR THE CULTURE." In other posts, he also took a jab at other rappers, including Nicki Minaj, Meg the Stallion, Doja Cat, and Doechii, while sharing a love for Lizzo, whom he thinks is "AMAZING TALENT."

Kanye West reignites Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud in a series of tweets

Besides criticisms of his fellow rappers, Kanye West also took to his X account to fire up a series of posts reigniting the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Donda rapper shared his thoughts about Kendrick's multiple Grammy-winning diss track against Drake, Not Like Us, saying that he's not a fan.

Ad

"I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US."

Expand Tweet

Ad

And while he criticized Drake's fashion choices, Ye thinks Drake deserves to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show before Kendrick, no matter how he liked his performance. He said:

"I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICK'S HALF TIME SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR FA**OT (AKA DRAKE] DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK."

While he admitted that he doesn't have an issue with Kendrick, Kanye West alluded to Drake being the "BIG ARTIST" and that the Not Like Us rapper was only used as a "PAWN" by record labels to take down Drake. He also called Kendrick an "INDUSTRY PUPPET" in a separate post and further alluded that the industry is done with him.

Ad

Although Ye's recent X tirades shaded several fellow rappers, he also shared the occasional love and appreciation for fellow artists. In a separate post, he wrote 50 Cent's name alongside a white goat emoji, seemingly calling him the "greatest of all time." Meanwhile, he said that Lizzo is an "AMAZING TALENT" and that he's "REALLY PROUD" of her for taking her life into her own hands.

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy because of his tweets, as he previously deleted his X account in February following a series of remarks about being a N*zi and the Jewish people.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback